Village Bicycle pedals forward with new venue

PAINT THE TOWN: The outdoor area of the new Village Bicycle.

IT SEEMS nothing can hold back the Village Bicycle, as one of Noosa's favourite watering holes moves on to bigger and better ventures.

After a rocky year of council approval and protests, the restaurant and bar reopened last Friday with a new venue on Sunshine Beach Rd.

Hundreds of revellers enjoyed a drink, a meal and the exciting atmosphere on the official opening night, congratulating owners Luke Czajkowskyj and Trevor Aylward on their latest endeavour.

The original site on Noosa Dr received a number of noise complaints from nearby residents on Bottlebrush Ave earlier this year, with suggestions put to the council to limit trading hours until 10pm.

The new venue is located much further away from residences.

After a short Christmas break, the Village Bicycle is now open for business 4pm-12am Monday to Saturday and 12.30pm to late Sunday.