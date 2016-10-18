Volunteers bag the chance to help end plastic

AFTER a year of going flat out to help banish plastic bags in Noosa, Boomerang Bags has shut up shop temporarily in Noosa Junction.

Boomerang Bags Noosa founder Desiré Gralton said her hard-sewing volunteers would continue to make bags from homes and venues across the shire until more permanent premises could be found.

"We are pursuing various options including a partnership with Noosa Libraries, but our main focus now is to establish a Maker Space similar to the well resourced Men's Shed "where the Noosa community have access to various tools and professional machinery to help bring ideas to life”.

"We know there are quite a few community organisations looking for a similar space, so if you or your organisation would be keen to join us in this quest, please give me a call on 0427596478.

Desiré said in October last year the Noosa Community Biosphere Association (NCBA) held their inaugural meeting and then vice-president John Wood announced a new petition for a ban on single use plastic bags in the Noosa Shire.

"The Boomerang Bags idea was already firmly entrenched in my mind as a positive solution to foster sustainable change in our community. When I told John about the concept he was keen for NCBA to embrace it as a project that they could actively support. His support was invaluable in kick-starting this project.

"One year on and what a ride it has been.”

Desiré said the fledgling BBN initially targeted the Peregian shopping village, talking to business owners who showed "overwhelming support for the program”.

The aim then was to make 2500 bags for the Peregian Beach area and the council quickly adopted the initiative within its office.

"I had meetings with council, talked to many community groups and visited the Boomerang Bags Burleigh Heads headquarters to get more ideas,” Desiré said.

She said Boomerang Bags were made available for staff to borrow for their grocery shopping during lunch break. Go to boomerangbags.org/noosa/.