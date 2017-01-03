Wake surfing set to go big at Noosa

FLASH FORM: The 2013 World Champion skimboarder, Austin Keen, will be demonstrating the endless possibilities of wake surfing.

ORGANISERS of the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing have come up with a solution should the surf gods turn fickle this March.

First-time festival sponsors, Chaparral, will be demonstrating a new thrill, which is described as wakesurfing - part surfing and part waterskiing.

"Wakesurfing offers a continuous wave that, once mastered, allows people of any age to surf, regardless of weather conditions or location in fresh or saltwater,” says Chaparral's Scott O'Hare.

"A skilled surfer will find it easy, a beginner will get up easily enough, but letting go of the tow rope and riding for longer distances and then advancing to moves and tricks requires time, fitness and skill.”

Chaparral will be flying 2013 world champion skimboarder and now pro wakesurfer Austin Keen from the US to provide expert advice and mind-blowing displays of how to ride the wake.

"My favourite thing about wakesurfing is having the opportunity to turn on the waves when the conditions in the ocean are not good,” Austin said.

"The biggest difference is the type of wave.

"A boat wake is a displacement wave that has a more treadmill-like feel with water moving toward you as you sit in the pocket.

"An ocean wave has deep water energy and you are moving with the wave rather than having water move fast towards you.”

Chaparral's have an in-built ballast and "surf gate” system, allowing to change style, height and direction of wave, enabling it to break from either the left or right-hand side of the boat.

Designed to produce waves as slow speed, it is the closest thing outside of a wave pool to emulating real waves.

"Wakesurfing is taking over from wakeboarding because it is more social and less punishing,” Scott said.

"At about 12mph it does not hurt when you come off.

"It has grown massively in the last couple of years and is already looking likely to become the biggest tow

and ski style sport in the world.

"The low speed gives beginners or older riders time to react when learning.

"I think for anyone who has dabbled trying to learn how to surf and been unable to grasp the concept and then given up, wake surfing might give them the skills and confidence to try again.”

Austin said: "It allows you more wave-time to think about what you are doing and to try the same thing over and over again.

"To me, anything that allows you to mentally surf, whether it's skateboarding, snowboarding, etc., is good cross-training, and wakesurfing is so far the closest thing you can get - besides the Kelly Slater Wave Co of course!”

"And after you're done practising that front-side reverse 20 times behind the boat, you could anchor it up and paddle into the lineup and try it on a real wave!”

Visit: www.noosafestival ofsurfing.com.