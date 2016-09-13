Waltzing to 70 yrs of marriage

Fred and Lily Wheal - 70 years of mostly married bliss are congratulated by Noosa MP Glen Elmes.

AFTER 70 years of a marriage that has endured the ravages of post-war London, Fred and Lily Wheal are very much together after starting their romance with the last waltz.

The Noosaville couple, aged 94 and 92 respectively, were showered with attention on their September7 anniversary, including personal cards from Queen Elizabeth and the Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, and flowers from Noosa MP Glen Elmes.

Lily, a West Londoner, seems fresh as a daisy with her take on love and life.

"I'd remembered him from school but he doesn't remember me because he had his eyes on other girls then,” Lily said, of her first brush with her future groom, who was born in West London and then moved to her area.

"I didn't know him during the war, he went into the Army.”

Fred, a spouse of fewer words than Lily added: "I was on the ack-ack guns.”

He said they first met as young adults at a dance.

Lily recalled: "He asked for the last waltz and then he had the audacity to say 'do you come here often?'

"And I said 'quite often', and he said 'can I take you home?' and I said 'yes'.”

She said Fred was at the dance with his brother and they had a slightly crowded ride home.

"When I got outside there was a huge van which was a part of their business (electro-plating and stove enamelling).

"And, of course, when I got up into the seat there's only two, so I had to sit on his lap.”

Lily and Fred had a whirlwind romance after meeting in May 1946, getting engaged in August and married in September.

They had two children and moved to Noosa 10 years ago in "the twilight of our years” to be closer to a daughter and their granddaughter's family, who live in Sydney.

The Noosa News caught up with Fred and Lily after they have been to a delightful lunch at Relish, in Noosa Springs. Lily is quite certain about the secret to a long marriage, which she said has had its ups and downs "like most people”.

"I can sum it up in one word really and I think it covers most things - it's tolerance.

"You have to give and take very early on in the scene and you have to give more than you take,” Lily said.