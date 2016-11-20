28°
News

Waterway earns top A- rating

20th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
REPORT CARD: The Noosa River is still in great shape.
REPORT CARD: The Noosa River is still in great shape. Facebook: Jen Galinska

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA River catchment has retained its A- Healthy Waters rating, which was handed down on Wednesday.

Healthy Waterways and Catchments Science Committee Professor Stuart Bunn said the rating was again the highest catchment grade in south-east Queensland.

The report card said: "The (Noosa) community value their waterways very highly for their lifestyle and well-being benefits”.

The official rating indicates Noosa "remains in excellent condition” - news welcomed by Mayor Tony Wellington.

"A recent study by DrRuth Thurstan of the University of Queensland showed that biodiversity in the Noosa River has been significantly depleted in the past 100 years or more,” CrWellington said.

"Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, in collaboration with various community groups and tertiary institutions, is engaging in a series of projects to help improve that biodiversity.

"One such project is called 'Keep it in Kin Kin'.

"This effort aims to reduce sediment entering the river from the Kin Kin catchment.

"The project ties in perfectly with one of the key recommendations in the Healthy Waterways Report to reduce pollutant loads in Kin Kin Creek.”

Professor Bunn said there was an overall improvement across the whole Sunshine Coast region, with the Maroochy and Mooloolah catchments increasing to B ratings from their 2015 mark of C+ and Pumicestone Passage going from a B- last year to a B+.

"The improvements in grades across the region are largely due to a 70% decrease in the amount of sediment pollution entering our waterways, associated with below average rainfall this year,” Professor Bunn said.

"We need to build the resilience of our catchments against future rainfall events if we are to maintain the improvements we have seen this past year, and protect the benefits our waterways provide through tourism, recreation, drinking water supply and agriculture.”

For Noosa the report said: "Pollutant loads improved from low to very low. Riparian condition remains excellent. Estuarine water quality remains excellent.

"The catchment retains the highest proportion of both freshwater and estuarine wetlands (compared to pre-cleared) of all catchments in the SEQ region.

"Freshwater health remains excellent, scoring very high for ecological process and water quality.”

The key statistics for Noosa are that 92% of the "streambank” retains vegetation, while 68% has never been cleared.

The sediment levels generated by land uses in entering Noosa's waterways is 13,668 tonnes

The annual report found the local community receives very high social and economic benefits from the waterways and their ability to use local waterways is "very high”.

The economic value generated "waterway recreation is also very high”.

Noosa News

Topics:  grade healthy waterways noosa noosa river

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Waterway earns top A- rating

Waterway earns top A- rating

Our river is 'in excellent condition'

Memorial wall is to Coast Guard rescue

WALL TRIBUTE: Coast Giard Noosa's David Gillies with the memorial wall that is helping raise valuable funds and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

Wall a fundraiser

Just what did happen to Noosa's TAFE?

WRECKED: The TAFE Queensland East Coast Tewantin Campus is closed.

Just what has happened to Noosa's abandoned TAFE?

Traffic committee considers clamp option for illegal campers

A wheel clamp used to deter illegal parking.

Clamping down on campers

Local Partners

Waterway earns top A- rating

Our river is 'in excellent condition'

Three top tourism awards to locals

News

Noosa businesses take out silver and bronze at Qld Tourism Awards

Heavy bands unite for good cause

Darkc3ll.

Five bands hit the stage in the Mosh For Daniel

Singer-songwriter brings a unique sound

EARTH ROCK: Chris Flaskas

Chris Flaskas to play at Alex Heads tomorrow

Good music and beer when the Boy and Bear crew hit town

Boy and Bear

Band play the Coast tomorrow

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

The latest show from the Toronto-based company goes back to traditional circus roots.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

Mountain Creek Home and Pool on a budget!

7 Lurnea Crescent, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 1 1 $520,000

This property is sought after Mountain Creek with just an easy walk to the popular shopping centre or a meal at Mountain Creek Tavern. The 3 bedroom home is set...

Resort Living on a Budget - Only 9 minutes from Maroochydore CBD.

114/48-74 David Low Way, Diddillibah 4559

Town House 2 1 1 Offers High...

If your wanting every day to feel like a holiday, this friendly and quiet resort is just what you are looking for. Perfect for retirees, first home buyers...

Superb Opportunityâ¦Dress Circle Acreage!

2-6 Bellbird Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This solidly built double brick family home on a magnificent lush 5255m2 fenced block in a coveted dress circle cul-de-sac offers all the benefits of small acreage...

Nothing to Spend; Nothing to Do!

14 Bedford Circuit, Coes Creek 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Only one year old, this stylish easy care home offers an amazing lifestyle in a popular family-friendly neighbourhood within walking distance to local schools...

LARGE Blockâ¦Quality Location! Builders terms available

3 117 Windsor Road, Burnside 4560

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

If you have been dreaming about building your own home but are struggling to find a decent sized block at the right priceâ¦look no further; located in a lush...

Affordable, Easy Care, Quality Neighbourhood!

50 Expectation Circuit, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This immaculate home, less than two years old, and located in the popular "The Image" residential community in Image Flat, Nambour offers an affordable first home...

Peace, Privacy, Position and Panorama!

20 St. Anton Drive, Mons 4556

House 4 2 2 $715,000

Architecturally designed, this spacious four bedroom residence has specifically been positioned to take advantage of the Winter sun and the soothing Summer...

Move in for Christmas!!

112a Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 Auction On Site...

Just finished, this immaculate double storey home, built with fastidious care and attention to quality and detail, is being offered to the market; creating a...

HOLIDAY YEAR ROUND WITH ADDED BENEFITS

3/101 Parkyn Pde, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 3 2 1 $790,000

Boasting expansive river views and situated on the ground floor of a secure complex in the heart of Mooloolaba, this three-bedroom apartment is just a stroll...

Brightwater Beauty!

4 Aloe Street, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 Buyers In The Low...

The easy life beckons...and you can indulge in a relaxed, low maintenance lifestyle in the very popular family-friendly Brightwater; less than 10 minutes' drive to...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Residents tell council to pay fair price or stay away

Maureen Beer, Pamela lane and Stewart, Juliet and Russell McKenzie are concerned about what the future holds.

Homes mooted for Draft Caloundra Plan changes put council on notice

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!