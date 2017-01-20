Wave of talent on film set for Noosa Fest of Surfing

WELCOME BACK: The Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing is pleased to see its film festival back.

GLOBAL Surf Industries, the world's biggest surfboard distributor, makes a welcome return to Noosa in 2017 to support the Life is Better When You Surf Film Festival.

Presented by Screen Queensland, the film festival will add another dimension to the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

The two-day celebration of surf on the big screen takes place on Monday and Tuesday March 6-7.

Comprising numerous interactive and artistic elements, the Life is Better When You Surf Film Festival will include a collection of workshops and presentations on the Monda, with a line-up of talented lensmen and legends of surf film coming together to share their knowledge.

Monday will also include a ticketed luncheon at which renowned cameramen Tim Bonython and Greg Huglin will discuss the skills, bravery and technique required to shoot the biggest waves on the planet.

Shooting Monsters will be moderated by Phil Jarratt, no stranger to making movies himself, and will feature clips of Tim and Greg's seminal work at dangerous big wave locations around the world.

Event and booking details will be released soon through the Noosa Festival of Surfing Facebook page.

The Nine Sunshine Coast Pavilion will be a hub of action on the sand at First Point throughout the week, and the Life is Better When You Surf Film Festival will be taking full advantage of the new venue. Monday will feature a workshop and following discussion on the latest technologies, the waterproof sports camera and drones, offering the best tips on "catching the shot", as well as talking about the pros and cons of these contemporary tools of the trade.

Monday evening will feature the Life is Better When You Surf Short Film Show. Cinematographers of all experience are being invited to submit their short films of 10 minutes or less for review by a distinguished panel of judges. The top six movies will be screened on the beach for the general public, and the top movie maker will be awarded a special prize pack. Over the coming weeks, the top six movies as selected by the judges will be published on the Noosa Festival website and social media to vie for the top spot.

Voting is open to the public and it will be the consensus of this global audience that will decide the overall winner.

The film festival will wrap up on the beach with a special live soundtrack presentation of Shaun Cairns and Phil Jarratt's Men of Wood and Foam.

Screened to rave reviews on the Foxtel network in December, the documentary tells the story of the "Brookvale Six," surfboard artisans who pioneered the modern surfboard industry more than 50 years ago. The Band of Frequencies, who created the film's soundtrack, will perform it live on the Zinc Stage.

In the finale of the film fest, Californian Cyrus Sutton, creator of such renowned surf films as Riding Waves, Stoked and Broke and Under the Sun, will present and discuss his latest movie, Island Earth.

Island Earth is a step away from Cyrus's almost exclusively surf-oriented work. It explores the repercussions of genetically modified crops on land, culture and community in Hawaii, the world's most concentrated area of GMO.

The screening, hosted by Halse Lodge, will take place on March 7 from 8.30pm. To enter in the Life is Better When You Surf email a YouTube or Vimeo link to: media@noosa

festivalofsurfing.com.