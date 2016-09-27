Waving the way to better mental health

STRONG: Noosa OneWave group would love to see more people join their supportive community.

ONE wave, one conversation, one hug is all it takes - to save a life.

Noosa mental health group OneWave held an afternoon session to combat the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage others to join in on their supportive community.

Dressed in fluro, OneWave surfers met on Main Beach at First Point on Friday afternoon for a friendly group chat and a paddle out in what was a pretty flat ocean.

Noosa OneWave coordinator Rory Harrington said getting in to the surf and having someone to talk to can have a huge impact on mental health.

"It's been scientifically proven both surfing and being outdoors has helped people with their mental health issues,” Rory said.

"So really, the more people that come along can hopefully start talking, and people that are going through a funk themselves can come and have a chat to us.”

OneWave surfer Moacir Zeledon said the group offers an opportunity to talk about something that can be a tricky issue to address.

"What we do here by getting together is really helpful for people that are going through it,” Moacir said.

"It's one of those things you don't know what to say or what to do, a lot of the time it's a lack of knowledge, it's never really spoken about. So having the circle where you can come in and talk to people who have gone through similar things, it's really helpful. It helps you live better.”

OneWave have a regular session 6.30am Fridays at first point on Noosa.