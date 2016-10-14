Wayne a true Backyard Legend

HELPING HAND: Tewantin's Wayne Bailey was nominated for the Backyard Legend Day award by neighbour Alf Harper.

BY DAY Wayne Bailey is a forklift driver but after work and at weekends he is Tewantin's Backyard Legend.

And now he has been named a one of three runners-up in the national Backyard Legend Day.

He's been mowing his neighbours' grass and not asking for anything in return; no fuel money, nothing.

Eighty-five-year-old Alf Harper said he doesn't know what he would do without Wayne Bailey.

Alf nominated Wayne as Australia's Backyard Legend because "he is such a generous person”.

Wayne mows Alf's yard all the time as well as the lawn of a lady down the street.

Alf has just celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary and said, at his age, it's beautiful to have a helping hand.

Wayne has also volunteered at Katie Rose Hospice and always has a smile on his face.

He's also the man who organises the street Christmas parties, attracting guests from as far as New Zealand.

Even though Wayne doesn't ask for anything in return, Alf wanted to repay him with some recognition and the chance to be named Australia's Backyard Legend.

"I was just doing what I thought was good,” Wayne said.

"I'm very pleased.

"I told him that I nominated him a week afterwards so he couldn't do anything about it,” Alf said.

Like all Backyard Legends, Wayne believes it's important to help your fellow neighbours out.

According to Volunteering Australia CEO Brett Williamson, the number of people who volunteer in their community has decreased in recent years.

"We are seeing a shift away from formal volunteering through organisations because we are increasingly time-poor,” Mr Williamson said.

"Despite this drop in overall numbers, Australians are still very much a charitable bunch who want to support their communities.”

2011 ABS Census statistics show 19% of Queenslanders lend their free time volunteering.

Brisbane has the highest volunteering rate of all the capital cities, also at 19%.

These statistics, however, only account for formal volunteering through an organisation and don't include informal volunteering.

Backyard Legend Day supporter, Victa, believes that if informal volunteering were included in the statistics, it would paint a different picture.