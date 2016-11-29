We'll drink to our well-being

LISTEN HERE: Noosa locals have never been reluctant to voice their opinion on the things that matter to them. But does that make us a great community? The survey says ....

NOOSA residents' perceptions as to how much alcohol people drink locally and drug abuse are going to be indicators to decide how the shire rates in a University of Canberra wellness survey.

The deadline is November 30 and anyone going online at www.regional wellbeing.org.au will be asked have to rate 1 to 7 raft of liveability statements such as:

My community is a great place to live.

This community has a bright future.

I like the environment and the surrounds I live in.

There are attractive buildings/homes in my community.

There is a high crime rate in this community.

Many people in this community drink too much alcohol.

Many people in this community abuse drugs.

Those doing the survey are asked to also rate 1 to 7 if the liveability is getting worse or better.

The university will compare Noosa's responses with other regional areas.

Mayor Tony Wellington said Noosa Council is partnering with the university to help generate the data and "the results of the survey may prove useful, particularly if repeated over time”.

"It is often said that Noosa is a highly engaged community.

"And research shows that identification with one's community is a critical factor in well-being.

"So let's see how Noosa Shire compares with elsewhere. Are we living the dream or living a myth?”

He wants as many locals as possible to take part.

"The bigger the sample size, the more reliable the results will be,” Cr Wellington said.

"Council can make assumptions regarding how residents feel about their lives and their community, but here's a chance to find out what residents are really thinking.

"Ultimately, the role of government, at every level, is to maximise the welfare and happiness of its citizens.

"But how can we know whether we're achieving that aim if we don't bother to measure it?”

Cr Wellington said the University of Canberra's mission in running the annual Regional Wellbeing Survey is to support research that improves quality of life for people living in regional Australia.

Everyone aged 18 or over who takes part in the survey can enter the draw to win one of 20 prizes worth a total of $9000.

Participants can choose to participate in the short or long survey. The short version takes around 15 minutes to complete