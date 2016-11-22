What happened to this family's home?

FAMILY HOME: The adult osprey had built an impressive nest during their 15 years as parents.

A BIRD'S nest near the Noosa River that has stood the test of time has been demolished - and nearby residents want answers.

The 15-year-old nest was home to a family of osprey, located on a power pole near a Noosaville waterway above mangroves.

Nearby resident Mrs Balderstone said the osprey have raised a number of chicks in the nest and was devastated to see their home wrecked and in pieces on the ground below last week.

"The ospreys have been nesting on top of the Energex pole for, according to locals, 15 years and now the nest is gone - destroyed," she said.

"Now the nest is gone, they're awfully distraught."

The osprey had built a very impressive nest during the 15 years. Mrs Blunderstone

Ospreys are territorial river birds that return to the same nest every three years to rear their chicks.

They are birds of prey and rely on nearby waterways to catch fish, which they eat with their big talons.

Mrs Balderstone said she alerted Energex to the family of osprey a number of months ago after noticing the wooden beam beneath their nest was falling apart.

"In August, I realised that the ospreys, while standing on their fish with those fantastic but lethal talons had, over the years, almost destroyed the support cross beam at either end," she said.

"I felt that the three main power lines being attached to the front cross beam, the integrity and safety of the power lines could be threatened.

"I waited by their pole for three hours until Energex arrived. They took photos and the power was turned off and the whole area shut off from the public, until October."

Energex removed the cross beams and reinforced the nest with a metal beam.

The family of osprey successfully reared their three chicks in the newly secured nest during the next month.

Energex waited for the fledglings to fly the coop before turning the power back on to the power lines - but the nest has since been destroyed.

Energex reinforced the nest and redirected the electricity from the lines, before the "guts” of the nest appeared to have been pulled out. Mrs Blunderstone

One lonely baby osprey remains atop of the power pole, wondering what happened to his home.

"All this time Energex has been watching and waiting to get in and fix their installation and get the power back on, a three month wait, until a few days ago," Mrs Balderstone said.

"Baby osprey is still there, distraught - his nest destroyed."

Last week, a resident discovered the osprey nest is completely gone, with hundreds of sticks falling to the ground below. Mrs Blunderstone

Mrs Balderstone and locals that walk past the nest do not know how or why the nest would have been destroyed, but they would like someone to own up.

Mrs Balderstone said it appears the nest has been pulled apart from the middle.

Vandals have been known to disturb the area, and a rock appeared to have been lodged in the nest.

"It can be rectified," Mrs Balderstone said.

"Somehow, I want some of the nest placed on top of the Energex pole.

"The ospreys will nest there again, I hope next May."

An Energex spokesperson said the company has a duty of care to wild life, and the nest above the power pole has been assessed.