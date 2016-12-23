When in trouble holler for Noosa marshal

HELPING HAND: Noosa police on patrol help get a hapless driver going again at the Spit.

NOOSA police are never too busy despite the holiday rush to come to the aid of those in need.

Local Bill Watson was at the river mouth car park taking his daily bar crossing shots for his website www.fishingnoosa.com.au when he saw "the local boys in blue pull up beside a van which had its hood up.”

"They'd obviously noticed that the young couple had a problem and had pulled over to help.

"Flat battery? No worries. They had the jumper leads out in a flash and had the relieved couple mobile again 30 seconds later.”

Bill said they gave a parting 'Merry Christmas' and were on their way.

"They're a good crew at our local cop shop. Well done lads.”