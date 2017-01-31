Which hospice op shop's which?

Members of the community are confused by which Tewantin op shop belongs to which hospice charity.

THE wife of ex-mayor Noel Playford has expressed her shock at donating to the "wrong” hospice op shop earlier this month.

"The Sunshine Hospice Op Shop opposite the Transport Department is not the Katie Rose Cottage op shop,” Diana Playford said.

"If only I'd known this before I delivered my donations to them.

"Friends have been equally surprised and distressed to discover that they also had donated goods or money when they thought they were supporting Katie Rose Cottage Limited's op shop.”

CONFUSION: Two new Katie Rose Cottage Ltd op shops and the reopened Sunshine Hospice op shop are both located in the Atrium, Tewantin. Amber Macpherson

Until recently, the op shop in question and another in Cooroy were closed after volunteers walked out during last year's conflict between Sunshine Hospice board members and Katie Rose Cottage supporters.

Sunshine Hospice has reopened these op shops to help fund the build of a purpose-built hospice and the Katie Rose Cottage charity has also opened three new op shops - two in Tewantin and one in Cooroy - to help raise funds for its new hospice to be opened in Black Mountain.

The Katie Rose and Sunshine Hospice op shops in Tewantin are both in the Atrium complex.

Members of the community were disappointed to learn they'd donated to the Sunshine Hospice op shop instead of the Katie Rose op shop. Amber Macpherson

Katie Rose Ltd founder Sue Story said she was expecting some mix-up from the public.

"We were aware that there was potentially confusion in the community,” Ms Story said.

"Our simple message is we are a completely new charity and we have nothing to do with the previous hospice - the Sunshine Hospice.”

Sunshine Hospice chairman Frank Lewins said his organisation had been intentionally keeping a low profile to discourage misunderstandings.

"We've been deliberately low key because it just confused the community,” Dr Lewins said.

"If you go in to buy something, you don't have to have a political view of the world. If a bargain's a bargain, well, you buy it.”

Both Katie Rose Cottage Ltd and Sunshine Hospice organisations say they are making good progress towards their goals of providing palliative care.

The Tewantin Sunshine Hospice op shop is located at shop 18, the Atrium, Sidoni St, directly beside the Sidoni St car park.

The new Katie Rose op shops are located at shops 3 and 15 in the Atrium and the Cooroy op shop is in Emerald St, opposite IGA. All three Tewantin op shops have signs above the doorways stating to which organisation they belong.