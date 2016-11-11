Working for and in shire is just 'safe as houses'

MAJOR financial savings and a safer shire and council working environment are the pay offs for Noosa Council being recognised for risk management excellence in local government.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said Noosa was presented with the award at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference held at the Gold Coast.

""In real terms it means handling risk in a way that reduces the chances that residents and ratepayers moving around the shire are going to be injured.

"And also (council) employees are going to come home safe. It also means liability claims are reduced and therefore the amount of ratepayer dollars that are paid.

"It was a great pleasure for that reason to accept this award on behalf of Noosa Council.”

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said the award acknowledged the efforts of the council executive manager Debra Iezzi and her staff in tackling risk management.

After reforming, Noosa Council identified that it was experiencing higher workplace injuries than was acceptable due largely to ageing workforce and set about rectifying the situation.