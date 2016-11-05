32°
Working to make Solomon island life better

5th Nov 2016 4:36 AM
Rotary's John Hilton is aiming to help out again in the Solomon Islands.
Rotary's John Hilton is aiming to help out again in the Solomon Islands.

MAKING the lives of Solomon Islanders better is a mission for Rotary Noosa Daybreak member John Hilton.

"I am fortunate to be part of a Rotary team going back to the Solomon Islands to carry on work of improving the support facilities on these remote islands,” John said this week.

"This will be my second visit to the islands. Last year our Rotary team built a toilet block at a health clinic, installed water tanks at a school, and connected solar power to three health clinics.''

This time the objective is to build a nurse aid post at Sambora on Vella la Villa Island.

It will be built by Rotarians from Mooloolaba, Noosa, Gympie and Sydney Cove.

Two other posts have been built by Rotary teams.

"Our journey will entail flying out from Brisbane to Honiara, then by light plane to Gizo, then by long boats to Sambora where we will stay for two weeks in pretty basic living conditions - like no electricity, lighting, air-conditioning or hot water,” John said.

They will have a camp bed "if we are lucky” and will by fed the basic village diet until the the job is done.

"The reward is quite incredible when you see the gratitude on the smiling faces of these islanders, young and old, for the improvements we make to their living conditions.

"We are also taking surfboards and footballs across for the kids, which are donated by the Sunshine Coast people. I wouldn't miss the experience for the world.

"This is Rotary improving the lives of others once again.”

For more information call 1300 791 226.

