27°
News

Worming away at a nasty daisy

Peter Gardiner | 1st Nov 2016 4:27 AM
Joan Heavey, third left accepts some invaluable financial support from Suez on behalf of her Heritage Park bushland care group.
Joan Heavey, third left accepts some invaluable financial support from Suez on behalf of her Heritage Park bushland care group. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE of Noosa's nastiest invasive pests out at Tewantin's Heritage Park is now feeding the contender for "the world's largest worm farm” in an enviro fightback led by local residents.

On Wednesday Joan Heavey and her Heritage Park Bushland Care Group accepted a $15,000 grant from private company Suez, which operates Noosa's waste water treatment plant, towards the conservation of Wooroi Creek.

The creek has been under siege from Singapore daisy but Joan and her troops have been turning the tide thanks also to the donation of a Cleanaway industrial bin and some ravenous worms.

This is about the sixth loan Joan has secured for her bushland carers and one that Noosa Integrated Catchment Association president Tony Haslam believes will make a significant difference to our environment.

Joan explained why: "The creek runs in a couple of tributaries through this park.

"The area we're doing is down Billabong Way, which was totally infested from the creek right out to the park. It is pretty nasty.

"We're trialling rolling it (the daisy) up and with the hot, dry weather it's breaking down really well.”

Joan said the daisy looks like long sausages.

"The other option we're trying is we have a big industrial food waste ... we've turned it into a giant worm farm,” she said.

"We've drilled holes in this bin and we've sunk it into the ground and we've put 20 great big bags of Singapore daisies so far.

"It's breaking down really well. We're adding other stuff too like dry leaves just to give the worms a bit of an appetite for other things.

"We might even sell it as potting mix.”

Joan said this was eliminating a lot of the daisy entering the landfill, as it is banned from normal green waste stream.

"We have to plant as we go, just can't clear the whole lot. I've been propagating about 380 native plants that I'm donating, so we're planting immediately.”

Mike O'Connell, of Suez, said over the past three years the company has donated about $400,000 to community groups for these green initiatives.

"We're always trying to help out and I think it's about $18,000 we've donated to groups around Noosa.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes thanked Suez for their support and paid tribute to Joan and her supporters that includes NICA and Noosa Council.

He said Joan started this work in 2003 and was determined to work into her 80s to ensure the park was in its most natural state.

"There's a lot of people around the place who profess to be environmentalists and in touch with conservation with our community, but what you do Joan, and Tony with NICA, is achieving it,” the MP said.

Tony said: "This is an important little tributary to the Noosa River and we all know how important the Noosa River is to the whole Noosa community.

"It's the collective inputs of all these little tributaries and creeks and sub-catchments that actually adds up to the really high water quality in the Noosa River.”

Tony thanked Suez for providing this funding at a time when it was becoming increasingly difficult to find funding "as other groups and organisations wind back on their funding”.

He said volunteers can only do so much in these natural areas without access to sufficient monetary contributions.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Worming away at a nasty daisy

Worming away at a nasty daisy

Locals win funding for war on weed

The sporting world is here for the Tri

Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival. October 31, 2015. Bolt, 5km run. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Noosa Tri time

Trial rough start is part of bus journey

TRIAL TALK: Council Brian Stockwell with Cooroy businessman Tex Pipke talk local issues before the town council meeting.

Noosa electric bus trial

Eight reasons to see compelling film about OCD

Eight is a film that will open the door to the world of people dealing with OCD.

A women's battle to deal with OCD

Local Partners

Looking to avoid a hellish fire summer

Bush fire season warning as council looks to inform

The sporting world is here for the Tri

Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival. October 31, 2015. Bolt, 5km run. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Noosa Tri time

13 places to be part of the Melbourne Cup action

Bianca Clark and Hayden Matthews at Corbould Park for the 2015 Melbourne Cup race day.

Frock up and fasten on the fascinators

Sunshine Coast Concert Band in tune with Legacy

The Sunshine Coast Band will perform with the Merriatrics for the upcoming Legacy concert.

Show your support for Legacy and tap your toes at upcoming concert.

Race in for Melbourne Cup Day buffet lunch

No Caption

Joe's Waterhole is hosting Melbourne Cup Day.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

Vacant Block â Â¼ Acre, Beachfront Bliss! Embrace the Dream...Build on the Beach!

54 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land 0 0 $410,000

Woodgate Beach is beautiful one day, perfect the next; with 16 kilometres of pristine coastline this is one of Queensland's best kept secrets, and those 'in the...

Affordable, Easy Care, Quality Neighbourhood!

50 Expectation Circuit, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 2 On site Auction

This immaculate home, less than two years old, and located in the popular "The Image" residential community in Image Flat, Nambour offers an affordable first home...

Kings Beach Glory!

12/20 Warne Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 Contact Agent

Located in the boutique "Kings Way" complex is this light filled fully furnished apartment showcasing sweeping ocean views from its exclusive rooftop terrace that...

Supersized 218 Sqm Boutique Apartment

2/15 Orvieto Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 2 $699,000...

Taking up an entire floor at the boutique "Kingsview" complex at Kings Beach, this generous sized 216m2 luxury apartment offers the finest of sophisticated beach...

High Performance Investment!! Unit 1 and 2- Returning $31,200 per year(less outgoings)!!

Unit 1 and 2/34 Riverview Street, Bli Bli 4560

4 2 2 $620,000

Andrew Vockler of Ray White Bli Bli is very excited to offer to the market this outstanding investment in the heart of Bli Bli. Offering as one parcel, Unit 1 and...

Large Family Home with Potential Plus!

481 Glenview Road, Glenview 4553

House 6 2 2 $675,000

Just imagine yourself sitting on one of the two lounges in the Bali hut. It's a hot day, there is a nice cool south east breeze and you are admiring the wonderful...

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Unless...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

Looking for your first investment?

9/14-16 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 2 1 1 Auction 3rd...

This is a prime opportunity that has just presented itself to the market. Centrally located within walking distance to everything Maroochydore has to offer...

Unprecedented Opportunity - Spectacular Buderim Acreage

47A Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Auction

With a huge entertaining deck, tennis court, pool, rolling lawns, rainforest walks and superb North-East facing ocean views to Noosa Heads taking in Mt. Coolum...

Lifestyle Investment

1/14-18 Anzac Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located just a short stroll away from the pristine Maroochy River to either dip your toes in or flick a line this 2 bedroom unit offers a great opportunity. With...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Mooloolaba to go up and out

PLANNING scheme amendments proposed for Mooloolaba will allow some development sites to go higher and wider than now allowed. Photo: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

What Sunshine Coast Council has in store for Mooloolaba

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!