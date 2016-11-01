Worming away at a nasty daisy

Joan Heavey, third left accepts some invaluable financial support from Suez on behalf of her Heritage Park bushland care group.

ONE of Noosa's nastiest invasive pests out at Tewantin's Heritage Park is now feeding the contender for "the world's largest worm farm” in an enviro fightback led by local residents.

On Wednesday Joan Heavey and her Heritage Park Bushland Care Group accepted a $15,000 grant from private company Suez, which operates Noosa's waste water treatment plant, towards the conservation of Wooroi Creek.

The creek has been under siege from Singapore daisy but Joan and her troops have been turning the tide thanks also to the donation of a Cleanaway industrial bin and some ravenous worms.

This is about the sixth loan Joan has secured for her bushland carers and one that Noosa Integrated Catchment Association president Tony Haslam believes will make a significant difference to our environment.

Joan explained why: "The creek runs in a couple of tributaries through this park.

"The area we're doing is down Billabong Way, which was totally infested from the creek right out to the park. It is pretty nasty.

"We're trialling rolling it (the daisy) up and with the hot, dry weather it's breaking down really well.”

Joan said the daisy looks like long sausages.

"The other option we're trying is we have a big industrial food waste ... we've turned it into a giant worm farm,” she said.

"We've drilled holes in this bin and we've sunk it into the ground and we've put 20 great big bags of Singapore daisies so far.

"It's breaking down really well. We're adding other stuff too like dry leaves just to give the worms a bit of an appetite for other things.

"We might even sell it as potting mix.”

Joan said this was eliminating a lot of the daisy entering the landfill, as it is banned from normal green waste stream.

"We have to plant as we go, just can't clear the whole lot. I've been propagating about 380 native plants that I'm donating, so we're planting immediately.”

Mike O'Connell, of Suez, said over the past three years the company has donated about $400,000 to community groups for these green initiatives.

"We're always trying to help out and I think it's about $18,000 we've donated to groups around Noosa.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes thanked Suez for their support and paid tribute to Joan and her supporters that includes NICA and Noosa Council.

He said Joan started this work in 2003 and was determined to work into her 80s to ensure the park was in its most natural state.

"There's a lot of people around the place who profess to be environmentalists and in touch with conservation with our community, but what you do Joan, and Tony with NICA, is achieving it,” the MP said.

Tony said: "This is an important little tributary to the Noosa River and we all know how important the Noosa River is to the whole Noosa community.

"It's the collective inputs of all these little tributaries and creeks and sub-catchments that actually adds up to the really high water quality in the Noosa River.”

Tony thanked Suez for providing this funding at a time when it was becoming increasingly difficult to find funding "as other groups and organisations wind back on their funding”.

He said volunteers can only do so much in these natural areas without access to sufficient monetary contributions.