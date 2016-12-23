Worst bottleneck fix at 'first base'

ROAD FIX HOPE: Cooroy has one of the most notorious intersections at Myall and Elm Streets, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

ARGUABLY Noosa's worst intersection is step closer to being upgraded.

But those regular users of the Myall and Elm Street junction that is a major bottleneck at peak traffic times, cannot expect action any time soon.

Council has been working with the Department of Transport and Main Roads for a possible roundabout there.

Mayor Tony Wellington at the last round of meetings for the year was able to report a positive development at this state-controlled intersection

"With regard to Myall- Elm St intersection as councillors may be aware the State Government has agreed that they will do the necessary scoping and design work on that intersection with regard to improving it,” Cr Wellington said.

"We've made an offer to the state, through local member Peter Wellington that our staff will happily work alongside the DTMR staff to get the best outcome there.

"That doesn't mean that they've put aside the funding of course to do the work, but at least we're at stage one which is something.”

In August this year the mayor said the council doesn't own or control these roads, be was "putting the thumbscrews on DTMR.

"Council staff have drawn up rough design plans to show that a roundabout is feasible there,” he said.