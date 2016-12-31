You can put your house on it, Noosa sells

The Noosa region has a limited supply of land which is pushing house prices up.

NOOSA has reported the second highest median house price in Queensland for the September quarter at $590,000.

The annual median house price grew by about 4.5% to $585,000 and by 11.7% for the five years to September 2016, according to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said it was encouraging that the markets were holding onto the gains that had been made over the past five years.

"The Sunshine Coast LGA held relatively steady this quarter, with the median house price of $515,000 just 1% below last quarter," she said.

"Looking at annual figures, the median house price of $515,000 has grown 5.1% since this time last year and 17% from this time five years ago," Ms Mercorella said.

The larger area of the Sunshine Coast SD, which includes Noosa, has grown 4% on this time last year, with an annual median house price of $520,000. This represents 15.6% growth on five years ago.

"With a broad range of infrastructure projects either under way or proposed for this part of Queensland, underpinned by a strong tourism economy, we feel the outlook continues to look rosy for the Sunshine Coast," Ms Mercorella said.

Sunshine Beach, Noosaville and Noosa Heads are the most expensive suburbs in Noosa, reporting an annual median sale price of $1.097 million, $845,000 and $795,000 for the September quarter.

The largest volume of sales in the Sunshine Coast and Noosa is in the price range of $500,000 to $750,000.

Preliminary data indicates that the annual number of sales on the Coast to September reported a reduction of 721 sales (or 12.4%) for the September quarter.

This reduction aligns with the contraction on the stock on market, which dropped from 9.6% in August 2015 to 8.6% in August 2016.

Market trend indicators remained relatively stable for the Coast region.