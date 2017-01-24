'You can't live here': Battle brews over site plans

Living the eco life on Noosa North Shore may not be for permanents in the eye of council regulations as they stand now.

NOOSA may be about to enter another "us versus them” debate in council as a Noosa North Shore developer seeks to allow for more permanent stays at an eco-site council wants reserved for visitors.

This latest angle, on just who should come to Noosa as debate continues on a proposed daytripper cap, looks set to be triggered by a development application to change 19 Noosa North Shore "eco-cabins” to detached housing.

This has already raised council planning staff concerns that visitor accommodation opportunities may be lost.

A public notice of the change of use application for a section of the 48 two-storey "cabin/houses at Beach Rd Holiday Homes complex” was published this month and the closing date for submissions to Noosa Council is February 6.

However, the council staff have asked the applicants, CC Strudwick and PSJ Trowbridge, to address the impacts of these sites changing to permanent residences.

The previous council approvals for the site state: "The eco-cabins shall be for short-term visitor accommodation only, with no person permitted to occupy the eco-cabins for the purposes of permanent accommodation in accordance with the Noosa North Shore Eco-Tourism Portal Development Code.”

The council information request said: "Visitor accommodation in Noosa is important due to its contribution to the local economy.

"Tourism has been for many years and continues to be the principal economic sector within Noosa.”

However, the applicants' town planner said: "It is clearly intended by the development proposal to allow for the existing development for visitor accommodation to continue in unison with the proposed development for some permanent and semi-permanent living over the 19 holiday homes.”

The applicants are seeking some flexibility for residential living "subject to market demand”.

"It is understood that of the 19 holiday homes that form the application:

Four of the homes are currently in the visitor rental pool;

Six of the homes are being privately let; and

The remaining homes do not currently participate in any visitor or other rental scheme.

The applicants said the 19 houses or even all 48 houses were too small in scale "to have any material impact upon Noosa's broader visitor accommodation mix and markets”.

They say there is "little or no risk to the area's overall visitor appeal and marketability”.