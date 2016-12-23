28°
Your chance to free up our holiday hassle

Peter Gardiner | 16th Dec 2016 9:08 AM
FREE COMMUTE: Councillors Joe Jurisevic, Frank Pardon, Ingrid Jackson and Brian Stockwell with Santa are urging everyone aboard the free holiday buses.
FREE COMMUTE: Councillors Joe Jurisevic, Frank Pardon, Ingrid Jackson and Brian Stockwell with Santa are urging everyone aboard the free holiday buses. Peter Gardiner

ANYONE knows that to get behind the wheel of a car in Noosa and head to the main attractions in town during the Christmas peak holiday period is something only attempted by the very brave, the ridiculously patient or the sun-struck.

But once again Noosa Council is playing Santa Claus and gifting locals and visitors alike free bus travel along the major coastal routes to minimise traffic delays.

Without this service, launched by councillors this week at a decorated Noosaville bus stop, there would be traffic chaos with gridlock a major turn-off for the local tourist trade.

"Every year Noosa Council does these buses and the whole thing is fantastic because all the buses around Noosa are free for 10 days,” Councillor Ingrid Jackson said.

"As you know there was huge congestion and we're afraid that will happen anyway, but the more we can remind people that the buses are free, the more we can get people on to the buses,” Cr Jackson said.

She said from Boxing Day to January 4, people can leave their cars at home or park near a bus station and come into town for free.

"With six-hour parking available at the Noosa Junction transit centre, it's a great spot to park and then catch the free holiday bus to Hastings Street,” she said.

"That fits well with our transport policy because we're trying to encourage people to leave their car at home and give it a holiday.

Cr Jackson said apart from keeping a lid on traffic congestion, she hoped this would also lower Noosa's greenhouse emissions.

"We're keen to see lower emissions in Noosa so it

sits with both our policies,” she said.

Cr Jackson said the council was aiming to better the 35,000 free passengers the buses transported last Christmas and with the expected "huge amount” of visitors headed this way, she believed that was achievable.

"Not only is it the buses, but also the Boreen Point Tewantin Flexilink and Noosa Council Cabs for people over 60 or disabled people and their carers,” she said.

"They can ring up and get that for free as well.”

The free bus services will be Sunbus services 626, 627, 628, 629 and 632 from Boxing Day to January 4.

A free temporary shuttle will operate between

Noosa Heads and Peregian Beach.

Regular services, that are free:

  • Route 626 - Tewantin to Sunrise Beach via Noosa Heads
  • Route 627 - Tewantin to Sunshine Beach via Noosa Heads
  • Route 628 - Noosa Parklands to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic
  • Route 629 - Tewantin to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic
  • Route 632 - Noosa to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona

Checktimetables at www.translink.com.au.

