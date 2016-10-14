22°
Your say on planning for our future

Peter Gardiner | 14th Oct 2016
Future planning for Cooroy and every other location in Noosa Shire will be addressed in a new council discussion paper.
Future planning for Cooroy and every other location in Noosa Shire will be addressed in a new council discussion paper. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA councillors will vote on spending $9000 to prepare a community discussion paper to help them decide on the new Noosa Plan ten years after the existing development document came into being.

According to planning scheme project manager Raul Weychardt this paper "provides an early opportunity for the community to have input”.

Noosa Council is required to carry out a public 30-day consultation of a proposed planning scheme after it has been endorsed by the Local Government Minister probably in 2018.

However the council is planning earlier on pop up shops and public information sessions throughout the shire, while Your Say Noosa will be another feedback forum.

"The risks of not engaging with the community prior to preparing the new Noosa Plan relate to the lack of knowledge about current community views on the general future of planning and development in Noosa,” Mr Weychardt said.

"Also council would lack the more detailed feedback that is anticipated on the various themes and localities addressed in the discussion paper.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said the current Noosa Plan, is a critical document that controls land use and development throughout the shire.

"Over the next three years council will work with the community to develop the new Noosa Plan. This will be the blueprint to shape Noosa for the next decade,” Cr Wellington said.

"At this early stage in the planning process, we really want to hear residents' 'big picture' ideas and how they feel about Noosa. What is it you cherish most about Noosa, or what would you like to see change?”

The proposed paper outlines all areas in the shire and possible desired outcomes for residents to comment on.

Part of the coastal community observations notes "with further growth anticipated south of Peregian Beach it will be important to retain the low rise, low density informal village atmosphere despite increasing number of visitors each day”.

The goal is for the "quiet, vegetated, beachside character of the coastal villages is preserved”.

The plan should "ensure accessible and welcoming spaces for the community to meet in various capacities including space for indoor and outdoor social groups, creative arts, live music, markets, and informal gatherings”.

In the hinterland Mr Weychardt said Cooroy should retain its identity as a vibrant self-contained country town.

"It is likely additional retail and commercial space, including a second supermarket will be needed in the future, however this growth could be accommodated in the centre of town without significant alteration to land use zones.

"Cooroy has capacity to build on the already broad range of employment options, focussing on identified priority sectors.

"For example, proximity to the Bruce Highway as well as farming districts to the north and west make Cooroy particularly well positioned to develop a cluster of food related enterprises which create local employment and capture the interest of visitors.”

Councillors will vote on green-lighting of the discussion paper at its special Cooroy Sports Hub meeting next Thursday.

