$1 billion army training base to boost jobs

A $1 billion military training area to be developed near Greenvale is a great opportunity to provide jobs and develop the region's capability, the company tasked with its delivery says.

The construction director with CPB Contractors, Ingham product Carmelo Di Bella, told the Townsville industry breakfast the development was set to provide great benefits.

"We see it as a great opportunity for our region to provide sustainable activity on a project that will obviously have the chance to leave a lasting legacy," Mr Di Bella said.

Attending the Townsville industry breakfast are (from left) JCU property manager Matthew Joyce, Origin Energy manager Felicity Underhill, Mundingburra MP Les Walker, Ravenswood Gold manager David Mackay, CPB Contractors director Carmelo Di Bella and State Development regional director Paul Holden.

With up to 14,000 Singaporean troops conducting training between the Greenvale area and an existing Shoalwater Bay training area for about 18 weeks a year, Mr Di Bella said it was easy to imagine how that was going to have a great benefit to Queensland.

For nearby Charters Towers, Mr Di Bella said it would be an opportunity to help provide jobs for their youth and develop capability.

"They see it as an opportunity to try and keep people in the region," Mr Di Bella said.

CPB was awarded an $800m contract last month by the Department of Defence to manage the design and construction of the Greenvale training area.

CPB will work with department's agent, Aurecon, while the Government of Singapore is funding the development.

The training area will stretch over a huge area about 90km long by 40km wide which Mr Di Bella said was about 40 per cent bigger than the ACT.

"Having a greenfield site that large is pretty exciting," Mr Di Bella said.

But whether the workforce would access the area from Charters Towers or Hervey Range, Mr Di Bella said they would discuss those arrangements with the Department of Transport.

He said they would likely release tenders for design early in the new year, while procurement packages for construction would run from February 2022 to November 2027.

The work includes the development of combat training areas, instrumented combined arms training areas, an airfield for military aircraft, roads, camp accommodation, administration centre and services.

Originally published as $1 billion army training base to boost jobs