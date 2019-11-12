$1 million AFL draft powerplay outwits rivals

AFL star Jack Martin has reportedly locked out the Gold Coast Suns and Melbourne with a dramatic $1 million contract demand.

Martin on Monday reportedly delisted himself from the Suns and submitted paperwork to officially enter the 2019 AFL Pre-season Draft that will allow Carlton to snap him up with the No. 3 overall pick.

While the Suns and Demons can select him with the first two picks in the pre-season draft, Martin's reported demands for a five-year, $3 million deal - with a front-ended $1 million first-season salary - have knocked the Suns and Demons out of the race.

The contract demands submitted with the AFL will all but guarantee him a spot on Carlton's list next year.

Jack Martin wants a 5-yr deal, including over a mill next year. Terms likely to knock Suns and Demons out of race and see him walk to Blues in pre-season draft. @agerealfooty — Michael Gleeson (@mickgleeson) November 11, 2019

Martin terms - five years. First year more than $1m. Total contract is more than $3m so average of more than $600k — Michael Gleeson (@mickgleeson) November 11, 2019

It also leaves the Suns with nothing, after they played hard ball and demanded a first round pick to allow Martin to leave during the AFL Trade Period.

The Blues reportedly offered a second round pick - but it wasn't enough to broker a deal.

The Demons have also been outflanked by Martin's reluctance to even meet with club officials in the lead up to the Pre-season Draft.

The Demons are highly unlikely to select a player that doesn't want to be at the club - especially after the rich contract demands made by Martin.

Jack Martin will get his wish.

Blues coach David Teague said recently the Blues were still very keen on Martin after missing him in the Trade Period.

"We're still pretty keen to get him. It was disappointing," Teague said of the Gold Coast forward.

"At the end of November, we'll learn the fate then." Teague also said that regardless of what happened in the trade period, he was bullish about his young team's 2020 prospects.

"I felt if we added no-one to our list, that we'd still improve," he said. "I have complete belief in this group, that we're going to get better. "If we don't get Jack Martin, I still think we're going to be a good team."

BOMBERS STAR GOES ROGUE IN IRELAND

Conor McKenna has some explaining to do.

Essendon star Conor McKenna reportedly failed to inform Essendon officials about his decision to play Gaelic football for his local Eglish team over the weekend.

The Irish star scored a second-half goal as Eglish overcame Edendork during their relegation play-off in County Tyrone.

Reports have since emerged that McKenna wasn't cleared by the club to play in the game and risk injury.

SEN Radio reported on Tuesday Bombers officials will speak to McKenna when he returns to Australia.

"Upon contacting Essendon, club officials said they hadn't spoken to McKenna and would wait until he returned to Melbourne to find out the full details of why he played," reporter Sam McClure said on SEN's Time On.

LEGEND CASTS DOUBT ON PORT RECRUIT

Wylie Buzza doesn’t fit up forward.

AFL legend Malcolm Blight has questioned Port Adelaide's decision to sign former Geelong forward Wylie Buzza.

The South Australian Hall of Famer questioned the Power for chasing a player he says will struggle to make an impact at the club.

Already carrying a forward line that includes Connor Rozee and Charlie Dixon, Buzza says he hoped to form a partnership up forward with Dixon next year.

However, Blight has publicly questioned if Port can accommodate both Buzza and Dixon in the same forward line.

"He'd have to improve a bit, Wylie,'' Blight said.

"I watched him pretty closely at Geelong, I think we all have, and occasionally he does something.

"Can he get better with that, he's got to get better with that. But is that what Port Adelaide really needs?''

Buzza was unable to force his way into the Cats' forward line in 2019, stuck behind power forward Tom Hawkins.