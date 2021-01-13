Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bunnings ‘secret’ $10 collectables. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
Bunnings ‘secret’ $10 collectables. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
Offbeat

$10 Bunnings item we’ll be fighting over

by Rebekah Scanlan
13th Jan 2021 5:29 PM

Bunnings is releasing a limited-edition range of building block collectables that are sure to shoppers wild.

The first from a series of five is a toy truck that hit shelves on Thursday. The $10 item features a large Bunnings logo on the side and is in the brand's iconic colours.

However the other four collectables are being kept "top secret", with the hardware giant stating it will release one a month, while stocks last.

RELATED: Bunnings fans rave about 'magic' $4 item

Bunnings is releasing five $10 limited-edition collectable toys – starting with an iconic truck. Picture: Supplied
Bunnings is releasing five $10 limited-edition collectable toys – starting with an iconic truck. Picture: Supplied

The collectables are an "add-on" to the popular Lego-inspired building block warehouse that was stripped from shelves before Christmas.

Fans went crazy for the $30 replica of the Australian DIY warehouse in December when it returned to shelves a year after the limited-edition product was first released.

The 168-piece toy is designed for children aged six and over, but adults clearly love it too, with many raving about it on social media.

As well as a mini store, the set also features a nursery complete with plants, a timber yard and everyone's favourite - the sausage sizzle stand.

The five new collectables are an add on to the Building Block Warehouse released before Christmas. Picture: Facebook
The five new collectables are an add on to the Building Block Warehouse released before Christmas. Picture: Facebook

Australians love collectable items, with retail giants Woolworths and Coles having huge success with items customers can collect in-store.

 

Originally published as $10 Bunnings item we'll be fighting over

However the other four collectables are being kept ‘top secret’, with Bunnings stating it will release one a month, while stocks last. Picture: Supplied
However the other four collectables are being kept ‘top secret’, with Bunnings stating it will release one a month, while stocks last. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

bunnings smarter shopping toys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major interchange project ‘kicked into the long grass’

        Premium Content Major interchange project ‘kicked into the long grass’

        Politics The Mooloolah River Interchange upgrade remains in limbo with a business case for the works still under way.

        New website reveals councillor’s salaries, expenses

        Premium Content New website reveals councillor’s salaries, expenses

        Council News Noosa Council has launched a new page on their website designed to enhance...

        $4.5m safety fix locked in for major Coast road

        Premium Content $4.5m safety fix locked in for major Coast road

        Politics A lower speed limit and safer cyclist and pedestrian access is on the way after a...

        ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Premium Content ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Health Two people mysteriously catch the highly-infectious UK strain