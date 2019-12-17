10 Christmas activities perfect for children

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - CHRISTMAS FUN: Keep the children entertained before Christmas with these 10 festive activities.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - CHRISTMAS FUN: Keep the children entertained before Christmas with these 10 festive activities.

WITH children now well and truly on school holidays and plenty to be done before Santa arrives next week, you might be looking for last minute ideas to keep the troops occupied.

Whether you need a few hours to do that final shopping trip or tidy up of the house, or just think they’ll enjoy some Christmas fun, we’ve compiled a list of 10 last minute Christmas activities. They are perfect for all ages and most are free.

Tinsel Tales

Come along to Cooroy Library’s last and very special story time for the year.

They’ll have the best bits of their usual story time plus an extra special jolly visitor who will lead the group in Christmas songs. For under 7s.

Where: Cooroy Library

When: Wednesday, December 18 at 10am

Cost: Free

Christmas craft

Keep the children creative and join Cooroy Library’s Christmas craft session where kids can create their own Christmas decoration to hang at home. All ages.

Where: Cooroy Library

When: Wednesday, December 18 at 10.30am

Cost: Free

Christmas show

The Go Seek team return to the Reef with their fun Christmas Adventure show.

The music and dancing adventure fun is perfect for all ages, then why not stay on for lunch?

Where: Noosa Reef Hotel

When: Thursday, December 19 at 10am

Cost: Free, bookings recommended on 5430 7500

Santa paws photo

Take your pet to visit Santa at Noosa Fair Shopping Centre and enter in the competition for you chance to win prizes.

Where: Noosa Fair Shopping Centre

When: Friday, December 20, to Tuesday, December 24 from 10am—2pm.

Cost: Free

Gingerbread decorating

Enjoy a sweet morning filled with gingerbread man decorating at Tewantin Noosa RSL. Ritchies Bakery will donate the goodies, but the event is limited to 50 children.

Where: Tewantin-Noosa RSL

When: Friday, December 20 at 10.30am

Cost: Free, call 5447 1766

Christmas cooking

Kids this is a must do kids activity with the one and only Ruby Noosa!

You’ve seen her cooking blogs now you can be apart of the cooking fun this festive season with Christmas Cooking Class where you can make your own Gingerbread House. Limited places.

Where: Noosa Reef Hotel

When: Friday, December 20 from 11am—2pm

Cost: Free, bookings on 5430 7500

Elf the musical

Join the festive spirit as Elf Jr takes to The J stage.

A cast of 50 talented performers, all under the age of 18 from Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre will bring to life this holiday family favourite.

Where: The J Noosa

When: Friday, December 20 at 2pm and 7pm

Cost: Adult $29/Concession $22, visit www.thej.com.au.

Christmas at the Ginger Factory

Venture a little down the highway to Yandina for the Ginger Factory’s inaugural Twilight Christmas Carols.

Bring the whole family and sing along with the Noosa Chorale to classic carols and popular Christmas songs.

Late night shopping and dining options available for that last minute Christmas shopping rush.

And don’t forget to visit Santa in his magical Christmas workshop at the Ginger Factory this December. Santa will have a free gift for all the good children and you can capture this special moment for free by bringing your own camera! Santa will be visiting until Christmas Eve from 9.30am—1.30pm.

Where: The Ginger Factory

When: Friday, December 20 from 5—7pm

Cost: Free entry

Christmas Flotilla

NOOSA Waters will be alive with festive spirit for their annual Christmas Flotilla, perfect for the whole family. on Friday, December 20.

Carols will be held from 6-8pm, with the flotilla led by the Coast Guard at 7pm. The flotilla will include more than 100 vessels, each one sure to be decked out for Christmas. Full details at www.noosawaters.org.

Where: Noosa Waters

When: Friday, December 20 from 6pm

Cost: Free

Santa lolly run

Santa will be on board with the Noosa Coast Guard for his annual lolly run.

The man in red will stop at various locations along Noosa River between Munna Point and Noosa Marina, including Noosa North Shore, with plenty of lollies for the children.

Where: Noosa River

When: Sunday, December 22 from

Cost: Free