10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

FOR SALE: Here are ten Noosa businesses you can pick up today for less than $100,000.

FOR SALE: Here are ten Noosa businesses you can pick up today for less than $100,000.

IS IT time you got rid of your annoying boss and start a business of your own?

As we enter the new year, perhaps you are ready for an exciting change from your daily grind?

Here are 10 business in Noosa, and surrounding areas, you can buy today for under $100,000.

Puzzles Cafe, $49,000

Puzzles cafe is an established business located in the popular Noosa Blue resort on Noosa Dve.

Ideal for a chef, couple or a foodie who would like to walk into a business which is set up and producing an income.

The cafe is 123 sqm with seating for 60 people.

It is fully licensed and ready for your personal touch.

For more information please contact Jessie Allen 0419765971.

Noosaville Physiotherapy, $35,000

This serviced based business in Noosaville has great potential to immediately increase patient numbers.

This has mostly been a sole practitioner practice since it was established in 2004. There is a solid patient base with good connections to the GP Practices in the surrounding areas.

Due to personal circumstances it has not been developed to its full potential and to date, patients have been under-serviced.

For more information contact 04210441133.

Blind and shutters business, $89,000

This home based business has been operating for over 12 years and is set to continue well into the future.

The business has a great reputation for selling and installing only the best products on the market.

It has a large list of repeat clientele including large resorts, builders and locals.

The current owner gets a lot of new work through referrals and word of mouth.

Contact 0416255368 for more information.

Hastings St boutique, $59,000

The stunning boutique in a brilliant Hastings St location is priced realistically to sell.

It has a focus on clothing, accessories and homewares made from materials of natural origins and appearance.

Contact 0416255368 for more information.

Eumundi Market Stall, $25,000

This business is well established and has a permanent spot every Wednesday and Saturday at the popular Eumundi Markets.

It sells cold drinks and superfood bowls and the bestsellers are fruit smoothies, fruit smashes and Acai bowls.

For more information go to the website.

Asian takeaway restaurant, $35,000

This well-known Asian takeaway restaurant in Tewantin will be sold walk in, walk out.

Situated on a shopping strip alongside other eateries, they enjoy consistent turnover with regular local customer base and are not reliant on the tourist trade.

For additional information and to arrange an inspection send a text to 0430418318.

Stationery and printing supplies, $85,000

Long established business in the Noosa Junction servicing over 200 accounts between Cooroy and Coolum.

The owner wants to retire and there is huge potential to grow the business.

Contact 0413689466 for more information.

Cafe/Chocolate shop, $95,000

The extremely clean cafe/chocolate shop is based in the heart of the Noosa Junction.

It currently operates five-and-a-half days a week with a casual barista.

It is currently running as a French cafe but also sells high quality chocolates.

For more information contact 0413231740.

Camper trailer hire business, $30,000

This family owned and operated lifestyle business in Noosa is waiting for the right owners to move it into the future and expand it to its full potential.

It is fully set up with future bookings and ready to go.

Phone 0448109019 for more information.

Remedial Massage, $20,000

Located in a small visible complex in Noosa with complimentary businesses and regular foot traffic.

The massage clinic has a modern bright fit out, and two fully equipped rooms as well as a reception area.

Contact 0401796537 for more information.