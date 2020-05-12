Menu
Food at Bombetta, an Italian restaurant at Noosa Junction. Bombetta will be open to diner from Saturday. Picture: Celeste Mitchell
Food & Entertainment

10 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

Caitlin Zerafa
12th May 2020 8:00 AM
SOME Noosa restaurants will be preparing to reopen their doors this weekend with the easing of more coronavirus restrictions across Queensland.

From Saturday, May 16 restaurants will be permitted to have 10 dinners at any one time.

This rule applies to restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels, provided they comply with the Queensland Government's COVID safe checklist.

Bars and gaming will remain off limits.

So where in Noosa will you be able to book a table?

Here at 10 eateries open from Saturday:

  • Whiskey Boy
  • Seasons Restaurants Noosa
  • Bombetta
  • Piccolino
  • La Vida
  • Kaali Gourmet Indian Restaurant
  • Land and Sea Brewery
  • Mr Jones and Me
  • Montezuma’s Noosa Junction
  • Noosa Italian Restaurant & Pizza
noosa dining noosa restauarnts whats open noosa
