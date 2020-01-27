10 of the cheapest properties in Noosa region

BARGAIN BUY: Ten of the cheapest properties in the Noosa region.

IF YOU are after a Noosa based property without the exorbitant price tag, then you are in luck.

Here are ten of the cheapest properties in the Noosa region currently available for sale.

Henry St, Cooran

4 bed 1 bath 2 car

Offers over $300,000

This beautiful Queenslander in Cooran has plenty of character.

Perfectly located on the edge of town with gorgeous views of Mount Cooran, backing onto rural acreage and town services connected.

For more information contact 0439 989 982.

Sister Tree Creek Rd, Kin Kin

2 bed 1 bath

$244,000

Located in the cosy town of Kin Kin, this Queensland Cottage features hardwood floors, timber verandas and high ceilings.

For more information contact 0447 748 408.

Weyba Rd, Noosaville

2 bed 2 bath 1 car

Offers over $300,000.

This top floor unit is set back from the road so privacy and quiet is enhanced.

The open plan living and dining space is awaiting all your entertainment needs, you can also enjoy a nice meal from the breakfast bar overlooking the pool.

For more information contact 0414 583 072

Hilton Tce, Tewantin

2 bed 1 bath 1 car

Offers over $245,000

Located conveniently just moments from the Noosa River, the resort is a short five minute stroll to local cafes, shops, the Marina, ferry and bus stop.

Featuring resort-style pools and lagoons, barbecue entertaining areas, full size tennis court, plenty of parking spaces and professional on-site management and more.

For more information contact 0468 792 615.

Weyba Rd Noosaville

1 bed 1 bath 1 car

$275,000

A superb investment within a central Noosa position, this is an opportunity to secure an entry level residence in the ever-increasing locale.

The open plan layout includes the lounge and dining that extends to a private balcony with views over the pool.

The resort includes a large central pool and spa.

For more information contact 0409 446 955.

Moorindil St Tewantin

2 bed 1 bath 1 car

$328,000

This unit has open plan living, dining, kitchen and living room that opens out to the front north facing covered patio.

Airconditioning services the whole unit as well as ceiling fans and security screens throughout.

For more information contact 0412 789 054.

Kauri St Cooroy

3 bed 1 bath 1 car

$345,000

A beautiful home with a quiet country feel, this Cooroy townhouse has three big upstairs bedrooms, all with built-in robes.

For more information contact 0408 545 537

Hilton Tce Noosaville

2 bed 2 bath 1 car

$290,000

This immaculate, fully furnished town house allows for enjoyable indoor and outdoor living.

Features include modern kitchen with large island bench, reverse cycle airconditioning through out and full use of resort facilities.

For more information contact 0418 758 465.

Weyba Rd, Noosaville

1 bed 1 bath 1 car

Offers over $295,000

This top floor apartment opens to the inviting living/dining area with kitchenette, this naturally leads out to the sunlit north facing alfresco deck with water vistas.

Enjoy the tropical pool, heated spa and inviting BBQ area perfect for entertaining with friends and family.

For more information contact 0429 345 300

Edwards St Sunshine Beach

1 bed 1 bath 1 car

Offers over $340,000

This one bedroom unit looks great after a complete refurbishment.

This apartment is completely different to the rest that have not been renovated to this standard.

The apartment speaks out in value and style and is comfortable enough for one or two persons.

For more information contact 0408 710 373.