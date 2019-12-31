Renewed call for safety after shocking near drownings

More than 1000 people were rescued from Coast beaches in 2019.

A BUSY weekend for lifesavers, with two near drownings, capped a busy year on Coast beaches.

Lifesavers and lifeguards pulled nine people from the water on Saturday and rescued another person on Sunday.

Queensland Ambulance Service took two of those swimmers to hospital after near drownings at Marcoola and Kings Beach.

The figures represent a typical weekend on Coast beaches with an average of 21 people being rescued each week in 2019.

Queensland general manager of lifesaving services Kaitlyn Akers said the 1,124 rescues made meant people were listening to lifesavers' advice.

"The high number of rescues means people are choosing to swim between the flags and hearing our message," she said.

In February the Coast mourned much-loved doctor, Gemma Diessel, who was the only person to die as a result of drowning in Coast waters.

From October to December in 2018, there was five drowning deaths.

"The beach conditions have been better this year," Ms Akers said.

"But one drowning death is one too many and our aim for 2020 is to have zero."

Noosa had the highest number of rescues in the region at 370, more than double Maroochydore in second place with 179.

"Tourism is certainly a factor in the number of rescues conducted," Ms Akers said.

"Our busiest time is usually the holidays and we're always promoting to tourists and local visitors to swim between the flags and have a chat with the lifesavers on the beach.

"The safest place to swim is always between the flags because the lifesavers and lifeguards have assessed the beach and placed the flags accordingly."

About 3500 people have been rescued while swimming at Queensland beaches so far this summer- an increase of about 200 on last year.

"It doesn't matter how much experience you have in the ocean, if you're not putting safety first, then you're putting your life on the line - and potentially that of those who will be required to rescue you," Australian Lifesaver of the Year Mathew Harper told The Australian.