Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Caloundra Street Fair is one of many events happening on the Coast this weekend.
The Caloundra Street Fair is one of many events happening on the Coast this weekend.
Community

10 things to do on the Coast this weekend

Ashley Carter
30th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

From live music to sleepy Sunday markets, there’s plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend to entertain the whole family.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Trivia Night at Solbar

  • 7pm-10pm, Thursday July 30
  • Solbar, Ocean St
  • Cost: Free
  • Prizes include gift vouchers, a meat tray, gig tickets and more. Get your teams together and get keen for a massive night of tunes, games, and damn sweet loot, with the Coast’s favourite hosts Tommy Sturt and Drew Cantle

FRIDAY

Ink & Drink workshop at Caloundra

  • 7pm-9.30pm
  • Wild-Craft Workshops, 10/11a Bulcock St
  • Cost: $75 each (maximum of 10 people allowed at the workshop due to COVID-19 restrictions)
  • Grab a friend, sit back and enjoy a (BYO) drink as you watch your instructor demonstrate how to use alcohol inks to create a beautiful piece of art

GALLERY: Skies clear in time for popular Coast markets

Sausage roll giveaway as drive-through bakery opens

SATURDAY

Garden tour at Yandina Community Gardens

  • 9am-10.30am, Saturday August 1
  • 41 Farrell St
  • Cost: Gold coin donation
  • Want to know what and how to grow in the subtropics? See permaculture principles and design ideas in action. Come along for an inspiring and informative tour of the gardens

Hinterland ExBeerience craft beer tour

  • 11am, Saturday August 1
  • Cost: $160 per person
  • Visit three awesome breweries with a two-course lunch. Sit back and relax as Sunshine Coast Craft Beer Tours takes care of the driving from either Moffat Beach Brewing Co or Your Mates Brewhouse, then onto Brouhaha Brewery and Glass House Brewing. Sample fresh local beer, see how beer is made and take in a delicious two-course lunch at Brouhaha Brewery. Pick up is available from TAPS Mooloolaba and Sneaky Baron Maroochydore

Mooloolaba Sunset Markets

  • 4.30pm-8.30pm, Saturday August 1
  • Mooloolaba Esplanade
  • Cost: Free
  • At golden hour at Mooloolaba, you’ll be able to find an array of epic street food, music, craft stalls and good vibes. The markets are hosted by the Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce and Liquid Radio

MAD MAX double feature at Eumundi Drive-in

  • Gates open at 5pm, Saturday August 1
  • Eumundi Showgrounds
  • Cost: $30 per car, with tickets sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry
  • Starry Nights Outdoor Movies presents Eumundi Drive-in, with a double feature screening of MAD MAX 2 and Fury Road at the Eumundi Showgrounds

Dancing Queen – A Tribute to ABBA and Queen at The J, Noosa

  • 7pm-9.30pm, Saturday August 1
  • The J, Noosa Heads
  • Cost: $40 for adults, $35 for pensioners and seniors, $30 for students (ID required)
  • Oriana Choir is delighted to present Dancing Queen, a tribute show featuring some of the best of ABBA and Queen

SUNDAY

Caloundra Street Fair

  • 8am-1pm, Sunday August 2
  • Bulcock St
  • Cost: Free
  • A hidden treasure on the Sunshine Coast, featuring over 120 unique stalls, the Caloundra Street Fair has something for the whole family

Doonan Open Data Expo and National Tree Day

  • 8am-4pm, Sunday August 2
  • Doonan Creek Environment Reserve
  • Cost: Free
  • Sunshine Coast Council invites you to connect, create and care for our environment when two great events combine. Come along on August 2 or 3 to plant a tree for National Tree Day and learn how science, technology and culture helps us care for nature at the Doonan Open Data Expo. Bookings are essential

Prosecco Sundays at Piano Bar

  • 3pm-10pm, Sunday August 2
  • The Piano Bar, Ocean St
  • Cost: Free
  • Join the team for an afternoon session – watch the sun go down in good company, with a prosecco in hand and live music to groove to
events near me sunshine coast events whatson whatson sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to watch Chancellor vs Marsden, Corinda SHS

        premium_icon How to watch Chancellor vs Marsden, Corinda SHS

        Soccer LIVESTREAM: How to watch Chancellor State College in the Queensland Schools Premier League this week.

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed

        ‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’

        premium_icon ‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’

        Council News Some locals thought there were better things to spend $300,000 on than a service...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member