10 things to do on the Coast this weekend

The Caloundra Street Fair is one of many events happening on the Coast this weekend.

From live music to sleepy Sunday markets, there’s plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend to entertain the whole family.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Trivia Night at Solbar

7pm-10pm, Thursday July 30

Solbar, Ocean St

Cost: Free

Prizes include gift vouchers, a meat tray, gig tickets and more. Get your teams together and get keen for a massive night of tunes, games, and damn sweet loot, with the Coast’s favourite hosts Tommy Sturt and Drew Cantle

FRIDAY

Ink & Drink workshop at Caloundra

7pm-9.30pm

Wild-Craft Workshops, 10/11a Bulcock St

Cost: $75 each (maximum of 10 people allowed at the workshop due to COVID-19 restrictions)

Grab a friend, sit back and enjoy a (BYO) drink as you watch your instructor demonstrate how to use alcohol inks to create a beautiful piece of art

SATURDAY

Garden tour at Yandina Community Gardens

9am-10.30am, Saturday August 1

41 Farrell St

Cost: Gold coin donation

Want to know what and how to grow in the subtropics? See permaculture principles and design ideas in action. Come along for an inspiring and informative tour of the gardens

Hinterland ExBeerience craft beer tour

11am, Saturday August 1

Cost: $160 per person

Visit three awesome breweries with a two-course lunch. Sit back and relax as Sunshine Coast Craft Beer Tours takes care of the driving from either Moffat Beach Brewing Co or Your Mates Brewhouse, then onto Brouhaha Brewery and Glass House Brewing. Sample fresh local beer, see how beer is made and take in a delicious two-course lunch at Brouhaha Brewery. Pick up is available from TAPS Mooloolaba and Sneaky Baron Maroochydore

Mooloolaba Sunset Markets

4.30pm-8.30pm, Saturday August 1

Mooloolaba Esplanade

Cost: Free

At golden hour at Mooloolaba, you’ll be able to find an array of epic street food, music, craft stalls and good vibes. The markets are hosted by the Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce and Liquid Radio

MAD MAX double feature at Eumundi Drive-in

Gates open at 5pm, Saturday August 1

Eumundi Showgrounds

Cost: $30 per car, with tickets sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry

Starry Nights Outdoor Movies presents Eumundi Drive-in, with a double feature screening of MAD MAX 2 and Fury Road at the Eumundi Showgrounds

Dancing Queen – A Tribute to ABBA and Queen at The J, Noosa

7pm-9.30pm, Saturday August 1

The J, Noosa Heads

Cost: $40 for adults, $35 for pensioners and seniors, $30 for students (ID required)

Oriana Choir is delighted to present Dancing Queen, a tribute show featuring some of the best of ABBA and Queen

SUNDAY

Caloundra Street Fair

8am-1pm, Sunday August 2

Bulcock St

Cost: Free

A hidden treasure on the Sunshine Coast, featuring over 120 unique stalls, the Caloundra Street Fair has something for the whole family

Doonan Open Data Expo and National Tree Day

8am-4pm, Sunday August 2

Doonan Creek Environment Reserve

Cost: Free

Sunshine Coast Council invites you to connect, create and care for our environment when two great events combine. Come along on August 2 or 3 to plant a tree for National Tree Day and learn how science, technology and culture helps us care for nature at the Doonan Open Data Expo. Bookings are essential

