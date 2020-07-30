10 things to do on the Coast this weekend
From live music to sleepy Sunday markets, there’s plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend to entertain the whole family.
THURSDAY NIGHT
Trivia Night at Solbar
- 7pm-10pm, Thursday July 30
- Solbar, Ocean St
- Cost: Free
- Prizes include gift vouchers, a meat tray, gig tickets and more. Get your teams together and get keen for a massive night of tunes, games, and damn sweet loot, with the Coast’s favourite hosts Tommy Sturt and Drew Cantle
FRIDAY
Ink & Drink workshop at Caloundra
- 7pm-9.30pm
- Wild-Craft Workshops, 10/11a Bulcock St
- Cost: $75 each (maximum of 10 people allowed at the workshop due to COVID-19 restrictions)
- Grab a friend, sit back and enjoy a (BYO) drink as you watch your instructor demonstrate how to use alcohol inks to create a beautiful piece of art
SATURDAY
Garden tour at Yandina Community Gardens
- 9am-10.30am, Saturday August 1
- 41 Farrell St
- Cost: Gold coin donation
- Want to know what and how to grow in the subtropics? See permaculture principles and design ideas in action. Come along for an inspiring and informative tour of the gardens
Hinterland ExBeerience craft beer tour
- 11am, Saturday August 1
- Cost: $160 per person
- Visit three awesome breweries with a two-course lunch. Sit back and relax as Sunshine Coast Craft Beer Tours takes care of the driving from either Moffat Beach Brewing Co or Your Mates Brewhouse, then onto Brouhaha Brewery and Glass House Brewing. Sample fresh local beer, see how beer is made and take in a delicious two-course lunch at Brouhaha Brewery. Pick up is available from TAPS Mooloolaba and Sneaky Baron Maroochydore
Mooloolaba Sunset Markets
- 4.30pm-8.30pm, Saturday August 1
- Mooloolaba Esplanade
- Cost: Free
- At golden hour at Mooloolaba, you’ll be able to find an array of epic street food, music, craft stalls and good vibes. The markets are hosted by the Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce and Liquid Radio
MAD MAX double feature at Eumundi Drive-in
- Gates open at 5pm, Saturday August 1
- Eumundi Showgrounds
- Cost: $30 per car, with tickets sold in advance to ensure a contactless entry
- Starry Nights Outdoor Movies presents Eumundi Drive-in, with a double feature screening of MAD MAX 2 and Fury Road at the Eumundi Showgrounds
Dancing Queen – A Tribute to ABBA and Queen at The J, Noosa
- 7pm-9.30pm, Saturday August 1
- The J, Noosa Heads
- Cost: $40 for adults, $35 for pensioners and seniors, $30 for students (ID required)
- Oriana Choir is delighted to present Dancing Queen, a tribute show featuring some of the best of ABBA and Queen
SUNDAY
Caloundra Street Fair
- 8am-1pm, Sunday August 2
- Bulcock St
- Cost: Free
- A hidden treasure on the Sunshine Coast, featuring over 120 unique stalls, the Caloundra Street Fair has something for the whole family
Doonan Open Data Expo and National Tree Day
- 8am-4pm, Sunday August 2
- Doonan Creek Environment Reserve
- Cost: Free
- Sunshine Coast Council invites you to connect, create and care for our environment when two great events combine. Come along on August 2 or 3 to plant a tree for National Tree Day and learn how science, technology and culture helps us care for nature at the Doonan Open Data Expo. Bookings are essential
Prosecco Sundays at Piano Bar
- 3pm-10pm, Sunday August 2
- The Piano Bar, Ocean St
- Cost: Free
- Join the team for an afternoon session – watch the sun go down in good company, with a prosecco in hand and live music to groove to