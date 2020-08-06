10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

Nights on Ocean is back this Friday night! Bern, Huckleberry and Tipperary Hill enjoy a previous market. Picture: Warren Lynam

From Nights on Ocean to vegan cheese making classes, there’s plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend to entertain the whole family.

FRIDAY

Nights on Ocean Twilight Markets

5pm-9pm, Friday August 7

Ocean St Precinct, Maroochydore

Cost: Free

Nights on Ocean is back! The street will come alive with a fiesta of culture and colour, celebrating the unique customs and cuisines from around the globe for the first Friday of every month.

SATURDAY

Sunshine Coast Collective Markets

7am-midday, Saturday August 8

Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland

Cost: Free

Sunshine Coast Collective Markets creates a platform for our local artisans, foodies, growers and musicians to gather and showcase their craft to Sunshine Coast locals and visitors.

Vintage and Secondhand Clothing Market

Midday-4pm, Saturday August 8

INTRAflow, Norval Ct, Maroochydore

Cost: Free

Honeymooners and Ratbags Vintage are teaming up to bring you the most innovative and upcoming clothing market on the Sunshine Coast. There will be live music, free entry and coffee.

Coolum Women’s Shed Open Day and Craft Fair

10am-4pm, Saturday August 8

26 Research St, Coolum Beach

Cost: Free

The Coolum Women’s shed is a space for women to connect through shared interests. The Open Day will include mini workshops where you can try your hand at making beeswax wraps, basket weaving, macramé, and other arts and crafts. There will be items for sale including pottery, plants and jewellery.

GemLife Pacific Paradise Display Homes Grand Opening

9am-2pm, Saturday August 8

40 Menzies Dr, Pacific Paradise

Cost: Free, registrations are essential. Book here.

Be among the first to browse GemLife’s new display homes, get a taste of the GemLife lifestyle and learn more about what’s to come at the premium resort. Experience a taste of exceptional over-50s living in one of our modern two or three-bedroom homes complete with ultra-high ceilings, high-end appliances and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces for the ultimate in relaxed, coastal living.

Saturday arvo songwriters sessions

1pm-3pm, Saturday August 8

Solbar, Ocean St

Cost: Free

Folk, indie, blues, you name it – Solbar has scoured the airwaves, internet and touring schedules to unearth the best hidden gems, the ones to watch, and bring them to the Solbar Lounge for us all to enjoy with a few frothies and some sick tunes.

SUNDAY

Cotton Tree Markets

7am-midday, Sunday August 9

King St, Cotton Tree

Cotton Tree Markets is back! Enjoy a yummy breakfast or lunch, enjoy the local market goodness supporting Sunshine Coast designers every week and be a part of this awesome community event.

Vegan cheese making workshop

9am-1pm, Sunday August 9

Italia Pizza and Pasta, Nicklin Way Currimundi

Cost: $125

Learn to make delicious, impressive vegan cheeses. Say goodbye to expensive and bland commercial vegan cheeses and hello to a range of different vegan cheeses that are so easy and quick to make you will wonder why you ever spent a cent on commercial vegan cheeses.

Jay Bishoff live at Imperial Hotel Eumundi

Midday-3pm

Imperial Hotel Eumundi Beer Garden

Cost: Free

Acoustic Sundays at The Rooftop Bar Sunshine Coast