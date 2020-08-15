Menu
Vera, Thea and Arielle Keatley at a previous beach clean-up. Photo: John McCutcheon
Community

10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

Ashley Carter
13th Aug 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 15th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
From helping to clean up our environment to enjoying music inspired by the voice of a generation, there's plenty to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

Place your own local event through the Daily's interactive tool here.

FRIDAY

Cheeky Little Monkeys pop up play morning

  • 9.30am-12.30pm, Friday, August 14
  • Kawana Shoppingworld
  • Cost: Free
  • Come and join in for a morning of soft play fun. There will be ball pits, balancing beams, tunnels, slides, climbing, bouncing and more. The event is for ages six months to four years

Remember the Days of Cat Stevens

  • 7.30pm, Friday, August 14
  • The J, Noosa
  • Cost: $65 for adults, $60 for pensioners and seniors
  • Re-live the voice of a generation in a celebration of one of the most inspiring and prolific singer songwriters of our time, sung with remarkable authenticity by one of Australia's most exciting artists, Darren Coggan

'CoVibes 1' with Band of Frequencies and Graham Moes

  • 7pm, Friday, August 14
  • Imperial Hotel Eumundi
  • Cost: $30 plus booking fee
  • There's a buzz in the village of Eumundi with the announcement of 'CoVibes 1' on Friday, August 14 in The Brewery at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi, with Band of Frequencies taking to the stage, supported by Graham Moes. Numbers are strictly limited to 80

SATURDAY

Pay what you can afford at F45 Training

  • 8.30am, Saturday, August 15
  • Cost: Pay what you want
  • This initiative is for those who may be in hardship, who haven't tried F45 before or those who want to pop in for a session. You can pay what you deem appropriate for the session or what you can afford at the time. Bookings can be made here

7 Sunshine Coast Marathon Virtual Run Festival

  • From 6am, Saturday, August 15
  • Alexandra Headland
  • Cost: From $15-$135
  • With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the physical event, residents have been offered a virtual alternative. It's time to keep focused, stay motivated and take part in the official 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon and Community Run Virtual Festival. Run at any time over the race weekend of August 15 and 16

The Great Strawberry Bonanza

  • Saturday, August 15 - Saturday, September 12
  • Sunshine Plaza
  • This year, over a four-week period, Chevallum State School launches The Great Strawberry Bonanza. The event consists of a series of raffles with exciting weekly cash prizes valued at $1500

UPDATE: POSTPONED DUE TO WET WEATHER: To Sir, With Love at Eumundi Drive-in

  • 5pm, Saturday, August 15 (This event has been postponed to September 12 due to wet weather)
  • Eumundi Showgrounds
  • Cost: $20 per car
  • Celebrate Seniors Week with Sunshine Coast Libraries at the drive-in to see the classic film To Sir, with Love

Venetian Masters

  • 2pm, Saturday, August 15
  • Eudlo Hall
  • Cost: $28
  • The ladies of Arioso Chamber Ensemble are welcoming the return of patrons to live concerts with a program of passionate and exquisite Italian music

Sea Shepherd beach clean

  • From 9am, Saturday, August 15
  • Dicky Beach Close, Dicky Beach
  • Cost: Free (limit of 100 people due to COVID-19 restrictions)
  • The Sunshine Coast team will be working their magic at Dicky Beach and would love as much help as they can get

SUNDAY

Barefoot Bowls Sunday Sesh

  • 2pm, Sunday, August 16
  • Club Maroochy Bowls Club, 15 Memorial Ave
  • Cost: $10 per person
