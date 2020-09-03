10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend
From attending an Indigenous cooking class with Matt Golinski to treating your dad to a day out at Sea Life Sunshine Coast, there's plenty on offer this weekend.
Place your own local event through the Daily's interactive tool here.
Seven ways you can spoil your dad this Father's Day
VOTE NOW: 42 top Sunshine Coast teachers
FRIDAY
Indigenous Cooking with Matt Golinski
- From 9am, September 4
- Maroochydore State High School
- Cost: $80
- Celebrated chef Matt Golinski will create a cooking experience using locally sourced produce, highlighting Indigenous ingredients. For more, visit Gateway Schools Network - Food, Wine and Tourism.
Trio Gig at Whispers
- From 8pm, September 4
- Whispers Cocktail Bar and Lounge, Bulcock St, Caloundra
- Check out The Crikeys featuring Davey Jay at Whispers Cocktail Bar and Lounge for a night of good tunes, good drinks and better vibes.
Resin Board Workshop
- From 6.30pm, September 5
- Wild-Craft Workshops, Bulcock St, Caloundra
- Cost: $95
- Grab a friend and come along for an evening of fun and discovery as you create your very own resin art entertainment platter and coaster set, all while learning the ins and outs of working with resin.
Nights on Ocean Twilight Markets
- 5pm-9pm, September 4
- Ocean St Precinct, Maroochydore
- Cost: Free
- Nights on Ocean is back! The street will come alive with a fiesta of culture and colour, celebrating the unique customs and cuisines from around the globe for the first Friday of every month.
SATURDAY
Dad's go free at Sea Life Sunshine Coast
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Sea Life Sunshine Coast, Mooloolaba
- Cost: Buy one ticket, get one free with code FATHERSDAY
- Whether you're a dad, grandfather or stepdad, you can take advantage of the aquarium's "buy one, get one free" offer and enjoy an incredible underwater adventure with your family this weekend.
Rip into some ribs at Sunshine Coast BBQ Festival
- 10am-5pm, September 5
- Aussie World
- Cost: $20 at the gate (or save $10 by booking ahead online)
- The BBQ & Beer Roadshow is hitting the road and this time the Sunshine Coast gets its' turn. Brought to you by Aussie World and the BBQ & Beer Roadshow get ready for the Sunshine Coast's largest BBQ Competition, mouth-watering BBQ food, craft beers, demos and more.
Peregian Fires Anniversary Family Fun Day
- From midday, September 5
- Peregian Beach Park
- Cost: Free
- The Peregian community is celebrating one year since it survived the horrific 2019 bushfires by putting on a show and learning more about volunteer firefighting and lifesaving.
SUNDAY
Hit the races at Sunshine Coast Turf Club
- From 11am, September 6
- Sunshine Coast Turf Club, Pierce Ave, Caloundra
- Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, under 18s free
- The Sunshine Coast Turf Club in Caloundra is putting on a show from 1pm on Sunday and it's sure to be a day filled with fun and sun, and hopefully a few extra coins in your wallet.
Sunday session at Noosa Yacht Club
- From 1.30pm, September 6
- Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club
- What better way to treat your dad this Father's Day then having lunch while overlooking the river at Noosa Yacht Club and listening to some amazing live music?
Taste some new dishes at StrEATside at The Met
- From 11am, September 6
- StrEATside Market, Maroochydore
- Why not take your dad to the Coast's newest foodie haven in Maroochydore on Sunday and spend the day filling your bellies and relaxing with some live music?