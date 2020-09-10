10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

From mini golf and pizza to a forage farm tour, there is plenty on offer on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

Place your own local event through the Daily’s interactive tool here.

Revealed: Passionate teacher voted Sunshine Coast’s best

What we know: Council appoints new leader

FRIDAY

Beach walk at Mooloolaba

From 10.30am, September 11

Meet at The Spit carpark, Mooloolaba Esplanade

Fiftyplus is hosting its first post-COVID event in the form of a walk followed by a picnic lunch at Mooloolaba. Walkers will meet at The Spit carpark and walk to Mooloolaba Surf Club and back to enjoy a picnic.

Family mini golf and pizza fun

From midday, September 11

Maroochy River Mini Golf Club

Cost: $65 per family of four

From midday on Friday every week, a family of four with two adults and two children can enjoy 18 holes of mini golf followed by a large gourmet pizza, hot chips and a jug of soft drink for $65.

Coast2Bay charity golf day

From 11am, September 11

Twin Waters Golf Club

Coast2Bay Housing Group’s inaugural golf day will raise much-needed funds to help its tenants with essential items such as bedding, crockery and utility bills. Items like Melbourne Storm footy jerseys will also be auctioned off.

SATURDAY

Blue Ribbon ride

From 8am, September 12

Leaving from TeamMoto, 22 Maroochydore Rd

TeamMoto is hosting the 17th annual ride to raise funds for prostate cancer awareness, with all money going towards cancer research. Riders will leave from TeamMoto and there will be a barbecue sausage sizzle and cool drinks to follow.

Breakfast and forage farm tour

From 8.30am, September 12

The Good Place, Kawana Shoppingworld

Cost: $75 each or $200 for family of four

The Good Place is hosting a farm-to-plate experience where you can learn from third generation regenerative farmers. Guests will take a tour of the cafe before taking a bus to Forage Farms in the Mary Valley, where they will tour the farm and enjoy a picnic lunch in the sun.

Take a cupcake decorating class while having a wine

From 3pm, September 12

Frosting Cakery, 41 Gateway Dr, Noosaville

Cost: $90

Frosting Cakery is hosting the perfect activity for friends to get together for two hours of cupcake decorating fun with BYO wine. The class is suited to beginners, or those looking to expand their decorating knowledge and is an 18-plus event.

SUNDAY

2020 Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast

From 4am, September 13

Mooloolaba Esplanade

The world-class Ironman 70.3 event is taking place this weekend and will have competitors swimming, biking and running their way to success. Cheer on from the sidelines as you watch the top athletes compete in the event.

Sunday afternoon yacht race at Mooloolaba

From 11am, September 13

The Wharf Mooloolaba

Join Mooloolaba Yacht Club’s Sunday afternoon race on the bay. Guests can register at the club from 11am and skippers can sign on at 11.30am. After the racing, guests are invited back to the clubhouse for post-race drinks and prizegiving.

Watch the Storm take on the Cowboys at Sunshine Coast Stadium

From 3pm, September 13

Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sportsmans Pde, Bokarina

Experience all the NRL action when Melbourne Storm host the North Queensland Cowboys on the Sunshine Coast. Kick off is at 4.05pm. Tickets for the event are sold out but why not host your own COVID-safe event at home?

Live comedy at Solbar