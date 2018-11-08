10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

Police are appealing for information after a man in a white car approached a girl in Hunter St, Lismore.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a child was approached at Lismore yesterday afternoon.

About 3.15pm, a 10-year-old girl got off a bus on Hunter Street, and starting walking south, when she was approached by a man in a white vehicle.

Police have been told the man opened the door of the car and asked her to get in.

When she refused and ran away, he left the scene.

He was last seen driving south on Hunter Street towards Uralba Street.

The incident was reported to officers from Richmond Police District who launched an investigation into the incident.

Police have released a description of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is described being of Caucasian appearance with tanned skin, of medium build, with short curly black hair, distinct eyebrows, and light stubble. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a Holden Commodore station wagon.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and noticed something suspicious, recognises the description of the man, has dash cam footage from the area, or who has information that may assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Meanwhile, the incident has again prompted police to encourage parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children, including

Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are always

Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people

Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police

Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust

Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop

If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared

If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.