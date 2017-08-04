26°
10 years since Noosa's big stand against amalgamation

Peter Gardiner | 3rd Aug 2017 5:26 AM
WALL OF PROTEST: Noosa turns out in force, mad as hell and not going to take a forced amalgamation back in 2007.
WALL OF PROTEST: Noosa turns out in force, mad as hell and not going to take a forced amalgamation back in 2007.

TEN years ago thousands of fired-up Noosa residents descended on Brisbane to give the Labor government a set-in-stone message, chanting "two, four, six, eight, we will not amalgamate!" .

That Noosa News banner headline "We Will Never Give Up!" paraded by a massive protest against forced amalgamation was fair warning to the powerbrokers, who took as a given Noosa's submission to a local government conglomerate to be called the Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Noosa Council Mayor Tony Wellington recalls the surge of human outrage that marched on the State Parliament and we reveal the unheralded role his now chief executive officer Brett de Chastel played that day.

Cr Wellington was there as an outraged Noosa citizen and used his professional photographic skills to capture the united force.

"It was estimated that some 10,000 people participated in the march," Cr Wellington said.

"Close to one in five Noosa residents travelled to the capital to show their disgust at the proposed forced amalgamation of their shire with Maroochy and Caloundra."

They assembled at South Bank in a co-ordinated campaign orchestrated by Mr de Chastel, the then-director of corporate services at Noosa Council.

Mr de Chastel said: "It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years.

"It was a frantic time. I am sure that most Noosa people who marched that day had never been on a protest rally in their life.

"We found out that we couldn't apply for a street march as a council, so I ended up putting the permit in my name, hoping we didn't break too many rules," he said.

"The logistics were also tricky. In the end, we were hiring buses from as far away as Hervey Bay to try to accommodate all of the people who wanted to come.

"I still believe that that street march helped focus on how much we cared about our Noosa Council."

Topics:  amalgamation anti amalgamation caloundra city council maroochy shire council mayor tony wellington noosa shire council parliament house protest rally sunshine coast council

