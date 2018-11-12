$100,000 kick along for club helping itself and Noosa

A ONE-off payment of $100,000 by Noosa Council to a local gymnastic club to help it overcome an unexpected budget blow-out in a $1 million facility upgrade has been described as "a tremendous win for the shire".

Councillors have agreed unanimously to capital contribution to the Noosa Gymnastics Club so it can rectify a non-compliant fire booster pump at the Bicentennial Community Centre it is leasing from council for another10 years.

A report to council said the club has continued to grow in strength and numbers since moving to the centre and is nearing completion of a $1.025m extension of the hall using club funds and a State government grant in a 50-50 split. The sudden upgrade of the booster pump required to obtain certification will require new tanks and associated site and plumbing works worth around $130,000.

"If compelled to find a way to fund the cost of the works, the club would be left without sufficient working capital to maintain their operations and finalise fit out of the new area," the report said.

"There are reasonable grounds for such a payment given the club has completed a $1.025 million improvement to council's asset at no cost to the organisation,” the report said.

Cr Brian Stockwell, who moved the motion, said this is a very large club that is "doing a great lot of work” and has added significant value to the public asset".

"This is unfortunate we need to do this," he said.

"The costs will come from reserves so it won't be a burden on ratepayers. It won't add anything to our budget ... it won't be seeing anything else taken away from what we're going to deliver this year.

"I think the outcome is, that we'll have a much-improved facility for many young gymnasts to enjoy," Cr Stockwell said.

Cr Frank Pardon said he even though the club was a commercial operation within one of the council facilities, the "big picture" outcome was its members had secure $1 million in funding for the extension.

"The people of the shire have an improved facility over there at the Bicentennial Centre at very little cost to the ratepayer, and ongoing returns actually over the time. The rent we receive, we'll actually be in front providing this particular club continues on in the vein it is.

"This is a tremendous win for the shire and I have no problems supporting this. I reckon it's terrific."