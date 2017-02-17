1000s join Noosa Summer Swim

DIVE IN: Competitors in the Noosa Summer Swim take to the water at Noosa Main Beach at the weekend.

THE new two-day Noosa Summer Swim format attracted more than 1500swimmers to the weekend event held at Noosa Main Beach.

In searing summer temperatures, swimmers from Australia and all around the world took to the water to cool off and prove their abilities in a range of ocean swim races.

Olympic medallist Jessica Ashwood claimed a thrilling victory in the women's 5km race at the Noosa Summer Swim.

The 23-year-old finished in54 min 56.9 sec, just 0.2seconds ahead of Sunshine Coaster and Olympic open water swimmer Chelsea Gubecka.

Another local, Kareena Lee, finished third, another 31 seconds adrift.

For Ashwood, who claimed a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro as part of the Australian women's 4x200m freestyle relay squad, it was a promising win over the long distance.

Meanwhile, in the men's race, Yasu Hirai won in 51min38sec, just four seconds ahead of Jack Mcloughlin, with Jarrod Porte finishing third a second back.

The Noosa Summer Swim is part of the World Series Swims and Aussie swim icon Michael Klim is the event ambassador.

Droves of competitors converged for the event at Noosa Main Beach, which featured a variety of distances for an array of age groups.

The new festival format attracted more than 1500swimmers, along with 4000-plus supporters in tow to soak up all that Noosa had to offer.

This year the Noosa Summer Swim also lent its support to the fight against kids' cancer through a new national partnership that encouraged thousands of swimmers to get behind TheKids Cancer Project.

Swimmers who raised more than $250 had their entry fee refunded.

The Noosa Summer Swim was supported by Tourism Noosa, the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and local partners, Noosa Civic, Mantra French Quarter, RACV Resort, Emerald Noosa and the Noosa Surf Club.