Former Australian rugby union player Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins has sent fans into shock after posting dramatic before and after images of his weight loss since returning from SAS Australia.

The Sydneysider says he lost 10 kilograms over 14 days while on reality show SAS Australia.

Nick Cummins before going on reality show SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook

"Went into SAS ready for battle, left SAS looking like a lollipop," Cummins wrote on Facebook on Thursday night.

"Food deprivation made the experience multiple times harder, especially when enduring the cold."

Nick Cummins says he lost 10kg in 14 days on SAS Australia. Picture: Facebook

Fans have shared their shock and suggestions in the comments of the post, that has already amassed more than 3,000 likes.

Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins made it to the finale of SAS Australia, aired this week. Picture: Nigel Wright

"A few Zinger Boxes and some Ales will fix that right up," one follower commented.

Cummins made it to the finale of SAS Australia with co-stars Merrick Watts and Sabrina Frederick.

Speaking about his experience in an Instagram post, he wrote: 'I am more and know more about me than when I arrived."

Originally published as 10kg in 14 days: Nick Cummins' shocking weight loss