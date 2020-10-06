Menu
A Hastings St penthouse boasting some of the best ocean views in the country will soon go under the hammer.
Property

$10m baby: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

Matt Collins
6th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
It is one of the most sort after holiday spots globally – so when a Hastings St penthouse apartment hits the market you know it will last about as long as an ice cream on a hot summer day.

Noosa Richardson and Wrench director Shane McCallum said a property the calibre of La Mer, a Hastings St penthouse apartment, becoming available was “pretty rare”.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is expected to go under the hammer for upwards of $10 million.

REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

Mr McCallum said there had been a lot of interest from Melbourne and Sydney investors for the beachfront apartment.

“I know there are already a few people who really want it – there are a couple in Brisbane who are pretty anxious as well,” he said.

He said a lot of investors were relying on virtual property walk-throughs before making their purchase.

“We send them the video, and then they call to ask further questions,” Mr McCallum said.

“These sort of videos are helping investors from overseas and interstate.”

La Mer, located at 11/37 Hastings St Noosa Heads will go under the hammer from midday on November 6.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

