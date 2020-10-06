Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Hastings St Penthouse Tour
Property

$10m paradise: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

Matt Collins
6th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is one of the most sort after holiday spots globally – so when a Hastings St penthouse apartment hits the market you know it will last about as long as an ice cream on a hot summer day.

Noosa Richardson and Wrench director Shane McCallum said a property the calibre of La Mer, a Hastings St penthouse apartment, becoming available was “pretty rare”.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is expected to go under the hammer for upwards of $10 million.

REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

Mr McCallum said there had been a lot of interest from Melbourne and Sydney investors for the beachfront apartment.

“I know there are already a few people who really want it – there are a couple in Brisbane who are pretty anxious as well,” he said.

He said a lot of investors were relying on virtual property walk-throughs before making their purchase.

“We send them the video, and then they call to ask further questions,” Mr McCallum said.

“These sort of videos are helping investors from overseas and interstate.”

La Mer, located at 11/37 Hastings St Noosa Heads will go under the hammer from midday on November 6.

hastings st property noosa property penthouse auction sunshine coast property guide
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Premium Content Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Rugby League As the Beerwah Bulldogs prepare for battle in the Brisbane-based grand final, another Sunshine Coast team has been left to ponder what could've been.

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today

        Purdie calls hoax on pumped up police promise

        Premium Content Purdie calls hoax on pumped up police promise

        Politics MP Dan Purdie calls announcement of more officers for Coast a hoax