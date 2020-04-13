11 stories you may have missed last week

MISSED: The stories you might have missed in Noosa this week.

WITH novel coronavirus and the Noosa Council election result once again forefront in the news this week, here are some of the other stories you might have missed.

Cooroy homes has been falling victim to opportunistic thefts despite the directives to stay home as police issue a warning to residents. Full story here.

Thieves have also turned to unsecured box trailers as Sunshine Coast Police recorded four stolen across the region in just tree days. Full story here.

Police also recorded a spike in break ins and others vehicle theft, recording the hot spots on the Sunshine Coast for crime. Full story here.

A young family spent the week salvaging what they could after their Peregian Beach home was destroyed by flames last weekend. Full story here.

Fire fighters ensure no embers remain at the scene of a house fire at Peregian Beach.

Petrol prices his a bumper low just in time for the Easter long weekend, reaching close to 100.00 per litre at some locations. Full story here.

You don’t have to leave home to have noticed an abundance of butterflies over the recent weeks. They are a welcome sign of hope and beauty during troubled time, but where have they all come from? Full story here.

BEAUTY: This beautiful butterfly perched itself on baby Aston as he was napping.

Crews began the final stages of repair work last week on a giant sinkhole that opened up in Sunrise Beach and threatened to swallow properties earlier this year. Full story here.

FINAL STAGES: The last stages of repair work to a sink hole on Tingira Cres in Sunrise Beach will begin next week.

When school life as we used to know it ever resumes in Noosa, one college will be looking to enhance its teaching capacity. St Teresa’s Catholic College is looking to expand part of its Noosaville Sea Eagle Dr complex with teaching facilities. Full story here.

The St Teresa's Hall is in line for proposed redevelopments.

The champagne was flowing in Noosaville on Wednesday night as local Noosa artist Carley Bourne watched her artwork being showcased to a national audience on House Rules. Full story here.

Noosa artist Carley Bourne.

A man who pleaded guilty to 20 charges relating to unlawful building work in Noosa and throughout the Sunshine Coast has been convicted and fined more than $37,000, and ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution to two of his victims. Full story here.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has made a return to the Queensland property market with wife Jasmine, snapping up a luxurious Sunshine Beach home for a cool $3.6 million. Full story here.