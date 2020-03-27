11 stories you might have missed this week

Here are 11 stories you might have missed around Noosa this week.

AS THE world focuses of novel coronavirus and closer to home, Queensland prepares for upcoming Local Council Elections, you might have missed a few stories this week.

Here’s what else has been happening around the Noosa region.

This week Ralph and Doreen Haddrell celebrated 70 years of wedding bliss.

They first met as 16-year-olds at a Brisbane dance, Ralph plucked up the courage to ask Doreen to the pictures and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ralph and Doreen with their daughters Linda and Jan.

A 73-year-old woman suffered a fractured pelvis and deep wounds to her elbow after being knocked to the ground trying to protect her poodle in a savage Sunshine Beach dog attack.

PUBLIC HELP NEEDED We need help to track down the owner of a large dog that attacked a 73-year-old woman last Monday... Posted by Noosa Council on Friday, 20 March 2020

Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year’s World’s Greatest Shave. Each year the disease claims the lives of up to 7,500 Australians.

BRAVE SHAVE: Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

On the World’s Greatest Shave train, Jackie Hellwig enjoyed her first World’s Greatest Shave so much 12 years ago, she’s gone under the clippers again to lose the lot for maximum gain to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jackie, a Noosa Springs Resort employee, this time was joined by her 17-year-old son Lachlan who’s new skinhead look has earned at least $600.

Jackie Hellwig and her supportive family including son Lachlan who went a close shave as well.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell decided to get married ahead of strict distancing measures being introduced.

The couple said “I do” this week surround with close family and friends.

After only six short months, the popular Eumundi cafe Birds Bees and Butterflies have closed their doors for good.

CLOSED: Eumundi cafe Birds, Bees and Butterflies has shut up shop.

Maritime Safety Queensland have appointed a permanent officer to maintain Noosa River operations and address concerns.

One of the biggest issues will be in regard to “tinny rats” and water users failing to comply.

NEW OFFICER: Maritime officer Jake Hennessey has been appointed to maintain river operations and address concerns on Noosa River. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

A would-be developer of a sensitive Noosa Hill property has failed to win Noosa Council approval to build two detached houses and 12 lots at 27 Attunga Heights.

The Noosa Hill site for a proposed four lot development.

The Noosa Par 3 Golf Course sold for a whopping $4.7 million.

A local family has scored a hole-in-one as the Noosa Par 3 Golf Course sold for $4,700,000.

Noosa’s Bring Back the Fish oyster reef restoration project is being held up as a template for other biodiversity depleted waterways to follow.

Fresh research shows native rock oyster reefs once stretched along the southeast Queensland coast for 400 kilometres from Maryborough to Coolangatta.

The Noosa River Oyster Reef Trial Project was a first in Queensland.

Queen of colour and quirk, Noosa designer Dui Cameron from Boom Shankar has done it again – with five collections to be rolled out from March – May 2020.

Ms Cameron said each one had been inspired with a soundtrack that’ll have you busting moves and getting into the groove.

