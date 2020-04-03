11 stories you might have missed this week

With focus this week again of novel coronavirus and the local council election, here are a few of the stories you might have missed around Noosa this week.

A luxury waterfront Noosa home sold for a whopping $10m this week. Though it was a far cry from the amount the block of land was purchased for in 1974. Full story here.

This Noosa waterfront home, which was purchased as a bare block for $12,000 in 1974, has sold for $10m.

Sunshine Coast police are seeking information on scammers they believe are doorknocking streets offering bitumen services. Police are asking residents to remain vigilant. Full story here.

SCAM: Police believe these people may be able to assist with inquiries into recent bitumen scams on the Sunshine Coast.

Noosa Police are also asking for anyone with information regarding a stolen car from Noosaville last week to come forward. Full story here.

STOLEN: A silver 2013 VW Golf (like the one pictured) was stolen from Noosaville.

Noosa ratepayers may have had to fork out $1 million to defend its accommodation vision for Peregian Beach, but one group thinks this outlay is a valuable investment. Full story here.

Peregian Beach Caravan Park. Picture: ANDREW SEYMOUR

A Noosaville mother has been overwhelmed with the kindness of the local community after having to cancel her son’s 40th birthday party. Jason will celebrate his birthday later this month but was devastated after he was told they could no longer have his party, so his mother turned to social media for help. This is how the community responded.

SMILES: Jason Weller has been overwhelmed with birthday wishes after he was forced to cancel his 40th party due to COVID-19.

A local Rotary club has been working to make sure those impacted but this Australia’s bushfire disaster are rebuilding their lives. The club recently supported a resident from the devastated Victorian town of Mallacoota with a donation to get back on their feet. Full story here.

KIND GIFT: President of Rotary Bairnsdale Sunrise Pearl Findlay-James and incoming president John Shannon with Harvey Norman's Shannon Patrick (middle) after Noosa donation was given to a Mallacoota couple devastated by the recent bushfires.

In what is sure to be a welcome distraction from the coronavirus crisis a Hastings St restaurant has launched an unusual recipe competition. They want you to see what you can create using the ingredients you have in your pantry. Full story here.

La Vida chef and owner Nick Hooper has challenged people to be create with stockpiled pantry items.

Did you miss this unusual sight this week? It’s not every day you see a giant chook on the back of a truck but it happened at a Noosa fast food outlet. Here’s why.

UNUSUAL: It was an odd sight at the Mary St Red Rooster on Tuesday as the giant bird was removed from its home and lowered onto a truck. Photo: Jess Johnstone

In this week’s Q&A Noosa News journalist Matt Collins spoke with Noosa’s Adult Dance Circle dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons. Find out what the best advice she has received is plus more here.

BORN DANCER: Noosa dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons has been a dancer since she was three.

An international backpacker gave birth to a ‘miracle baby’ unexpectedly at a Noosa bus stop last month after having no idea she was pregnant. Full story here.

An icon of Sunshine Coast and Australian architecture, Gabriel Poole – with his trademark black cap – is being mourned by his loved ones, after the man behind the “remarkable” House at Lake Weyba and Tent House at Eumundi, along with so many others, died aged 85. Full story here.