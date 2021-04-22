Menu
St John's College, Siena College, St Teresa's and Nambour State College face off in the Sunshine Coast Schools Football finals. Picture: Patrick Woods
Soccer

110+ PHOTOS: All the action from school football finals

Tom Threadingham
22nd Apr 2021 1:45 PM
From joyous celebrations to hard fought tussles, there was plenty to capture during a thrilling night of finals in the inaugural Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition.

The semi-finals and grand finals of the schools competition hit the fields of Maroochydore on Wednesday, with St Teresa's coming out in top in the boys division and St John's crowned champions in the girls.

The games were livestreamed, with Daily's photographer also on hand to capture all the highs and lows through the lens.

Patrick Woods snapped more than 100 photos of the semi-finals and grand finals played on Field 1.

Check out the gallery or see the replays to relive the big night.

football nambour state college siena catholic college st john's college nambour st teresas catholic college sunshine coast football sunshine coast schools football
