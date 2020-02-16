Menu
110+ PHOTOS: Huge photo gallery from Noosa VW Car Show

Matt Collins
16th Feb 2020 1:17 PM
BEETLES, Kombi vans and various other models from decades ago to brand new designs straight off the factory floor, the three-day Noosa VW Show had something for all Volkswagen fans.

Now in it's sixth year, the Noosa VW Show attracted car lovers of all ages by the water at Habitat Noosa, Elanda Point.

 

Show Co-ordinator Paul Flemming said, Volkswagen drivers were a unique breed.

"VW drivers are chilled out," he said.

"They are here for a good time."

As a proud enthusiast for close to 30 years, Flemming has several VW models in his garage and he was fully aware that VW drivers have particular personality traits.

"We definitely have a sense of humour," he said.

"And we are helpful.

"If you see one broken down on the side of the road you get out and ask if they need help," he said.

"Because you might have the part in the car."

There were plenty of awards handed out over the weekend including Best Bus, Best Beetle, Best Off-Road, Best Other Dub, Best Water Cooled, Farthest VW Travelled, Best Swap Meet and Dub of the Show.

There may have been the threat of severe weather, but it wasn't to be and VW enthusiasts enjoyed great conditions to check out some of the most loved cars in the country.

Check out our huge photo gallery with over 100 photos from the Noosa VW Show.

