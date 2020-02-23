Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 11-year-old girl has given birth to a baby in the bathtub of her suburban home in the US allegedly fathered by her brother.
An 11-year-old girl has given birth to a baby in the bathtub of her suburban home in the US allegedly fathered by her brother.
Crime

11yo girl gives birth to baby in bathtub

by AP
23rd Feb 2020 12:52 PM

An 11-year-old girl has given birth to a baby allegedly fathered by her brother in the bathtub of her suburban home in St Louis, Missouri.

Her mother and father have been charged with child endangerment and her brother, 17, has been charged with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12, NBC News reports.

All three live in St Charles, Missouri.

Police started investigating after the father brought the baby to a hospital on February 11. Charging documents said the infant still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 32C.

The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch.

He later explained he was a relative.

He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the brother told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.

The mother, who was charged on Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.

The dad was charged last week and bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

Bail also was set at $10,000 for the woman and $25,000 for the teen.

No lawyers are listed for them in online court records.

The Associated Press is not identifying the family members to protect the girl's identity.

READ MORE: Bullied boy's mum reacts to 'fake' rumour

birth child rape editors picks missouri rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A call for better Noosa fire management

        premium_icon A call for better Noosa fire management

        News Noosa election call - lets manage our fire risk better.

        Noosa election dates you need to know

        premium_icon Noosa election dates you need to know

        News Noosa Council election key dates as we go into caretaker mode.

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        News Bushfire fundraiser in Cooroy at the local RSL.

        Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        premium_icon Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        News New Noosa shade house opens at Lake Macdonald garden gem.