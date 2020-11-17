12 of the Coast’s quirkiest side hustle businesses

Lisa Korrelvink (driver) and Sheraton Hall with dog Honey on an Uber Pet trip in Maroochydore.

Times are tough.

A lot of Sunshine Coast residents have this year faced a sad reality their once stable employment was no longer such a sure thing.

The most innovative have jumped on the front foot and found some unique ways to generate another income source.

From medical research to doggie day camps, here are 12 of the Sunshine Coast's quirkiest side hustle businesses.

1/ Roll up the door and your sleeves

Clean out your garage and watch the cash roll in. Picture: Lindsay Moller

Noosa resident and author of 99 side hustles for Aussies Kylie Travers claims she can have up to 20 different side hustles going on at any one time.

The secret is to offer services that don't require your own time or manual labour.

The young entrepreneur saw an opportunity with her unused garage.

She is now paid $50 per month from a man who needed a place to park his extra Mercedes Benz.

"I didn't have to do too much for that," Ms Travers said.

"I just needed to clean out the garage, and you can pay someone to do that."

2/ Scrollin', scrollin', scrollin'

Tirelessly bringing in the dollars.

Wouldn't it be great if you could get paid while you mindlessly scrolled on your phone?

Well you can.

Companies are desperate for consumer information and they will pay good money for it.

Market research apps will pay up to $50 for an online survey which may take anywhere from five minutes to two hours to complete.

"I've got friends who are making $2000 to $5000 extra a year just in the time they are waiting," Ms Travers said.

3/ Uber Pets

Uber Pets is specifically designed to give pet lovers peace of mind that their much-loved companions will be welcomed along for a comfortable and reliable ride.

Sunshine Coast Uber driver Lisa Korrelvink said the new service offered residents more ways to involve their pets in everyday activities.

"It's great if you want to go out to the park for a few drinks and stuff like that and be able to take your dog with you and get a safe ride home," she said.

4/ $25 headache relief

One person’s headache is another person’s $25.

If you ever wan to find out the weird and wonderful things people are prepared to pay money for, Airtasker is your answer.

People in your area request certain services they need help with in their local area and if you can assist, the job is yours.

Kylie Travers found out first hand how strange the requests can be after a woman paid her $25 to go to the service station and get her some Panadol.

"She was only a couple of hundred metres from the 7-Eleven," Ms Travers said.

"She could have walked there herself."

5/ Doggie Day Camps

Out with the boys

If you love dogs and getting outdoors this is the side hustle for you.

Coast business Jono's Dog Adventures connects dogs back with nature, giving them freedom and the chance to meet other dogs.

Group outings regularly include a day at the beach or an off-leash park.

6/ All wrapped up

Motor vehicle displaying advertising car wrap.

Businesses are always trying to get out to more potential customers.

The more places they can slap up their brand the better.

That's where your car and fence comes in.

"Businesses will pay good money to put their signage on your car and fences," Ms Travers said.

7/ Jab and pay

Medical companies pay thousands of dollars to those happy to sign up to their latest research.

If you have a full bill of health and you don't mind needles or staying in hospitals, you could be on to a winner.

Ms Travers was paid $4500 to be a part of a recent medical examination.

"I just went in and watched Netflix for three days," she said.

8/ Writing to riches

There’s money in them words.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a whiz with words, freelance writing has plenty of perks.

Ms Travers, who founded and runs the money website The Thrifty Issue, has made thousands of dollars over the years by writing for other people.

If you are lucky enough to be contracted as a travel writer the free holiday is a hell of a bonus extra.

9/ $480 car park

A car park is available at Myuna Apartments in Noosa for $480/month.

Parkhound is an online marketplace, described as the "Uber of carparking" and Coast residents are cashing in.

It allows residents to rent their driveways or spare parking permits, making money while solving the parking woes of others.

Myuna Apartments on Katharina St, Noosa Heads, has offered their 14 sqm space for a lazy $480 a month.

Only 1km from the tourist mecca Hastings St, it'll be snapped up in no time.

10/ Sew, you want to make some extra cash?

Euda Nunes got straight back into sewing to bring in some cash after moving from South America to Australia.

When Brazilian Euda Nunes move to Australia she knew her limited grasp of the English language would restrict her from most jobs.

Luckily she had a plan.

Having run a sewing and alteration business in South America she got straight back on the needle and thread to bring in some cash.

"I am seeing seven clients a week and doing some cleaning as well," she said.

11/ Books into bucks

Turn those unwanted books into much needed bucks.

If your bookshelf isn't getting any love maybe it's time to blow off the dust and turn your books into bucks.

Ms Travers said there were plenty of online groups prepared to pay good dollars for nonfiction books in good condition.

"Business books, finance, self help Facebook groups will buy them from you," she said.

12/ The clothes maketh the money

Those extra clothes need not be a headache.

Ms Travers recalls the first thing she sold to bring in some extra cash, which she still does today.

Second hand clothes.

She said there were niche groups online who would pay for your unwanted brand name clothes when the kids grew out of them.

"Where I lived there was a store with a $1 rack," she said.

"I would go online and sell it for $20."