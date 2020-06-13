The embarrasing habit that saw 124kg Elvi transform her life

Elvi Lanyon’s 'unhealthy and embarrassing' habit was one of many reasons she decided to turn her life around, shedding an impressive 59kg.

Elvi Lanyon’s 'unhealthy and embarrassing' habit was one of many reasons she decided to turn her life around, shedding an impressive 59kg.

The moment Elvi Lanyon knew she had to make a change was when she began to develop an "unhealthy" and "embarrassing" habit.

The 47-year-old mum from Wollongong had reached tipping point when at 124kg, she not only relied on her son to tie her shoelaces, but her snoring started to get "out of control".

"I had to ask my son, who was nine at the time, to tie my shoelaces because I couldn't reach them over my stomach," Ms Lanyon told news.com.au

Elvi Lanyon, 47, weighed 124kg at her heaviest. Picture: Supplied

She would rarely attend social gathering with family (pictured) and friends because she was ‘embarrassed’. Picture: Supplied

On the back of being turned away from a ride at a theme park due to her weight, Ms Lanyon said she became tired of being the sideline mum - the one who couldn't join in with her kids.

"Plus, my snoring was out of control. I'd wake up tired and grumpy, and would fall asleep on the couch at the drop of a hat, snoring loudly in front of friends and family at night. It was unhealthy - and embarrassing."

Ms Lanyon went on to join WW where she realised her portion sizes were too large.

Once she got this under control, she lost an impressive 59kg - three years on she is a happy and healthy 65kg.

The mother-of-two turned her life around when she joined WW. Picture: Supplied

Once she got her portion sizes under control, she lost an impressive 59kg. Picture: Supplied

"Breakfast would be four slices of toast with peanut butter and jam, with two milky coffees," Ms Lanyon said.

"Lunch would be two toasted sandwiches with ham and cheese. For dinner, I'd have two plates of stir fry or curry rather than one, followed by dessert.

"I recognised I was trying to pep my energy levels up by eating a lot of lollies, biscuits and chocolate," the travel consultant explained.

But rather than simply banning those foods, Ms Lanyon found different, healthier ways to enjoy them, like swapping a whole packet of biscuits for a square or two of dark chocolate. "On WW you don't have to ban anything which is why it works and why I'll do it for life - I've never felt resentful or like I'm missing out."

Elvi said she became tired of being the sideline mum — the one who couldn’t join in with her kids. Picture: Supplied

Ms Lanyon found the start of her journey to be the easiest. "I was losing more than a kilo a week for about a year simply by making small changes. It felt good, which spurred me on."

But she began to face challenges after losing 40kgs - when the losses became slower.

That's when she had to remind herself it's a lifestyle, not a diet and the importance of consistency - "rather than how quickly I was going to get there".

"I also had to learn to forgive myself whenever I overindulged. It happens, but what is important is how you approach the next meal; what you do afterwards."

Ms Lanyon said it took practice but now it is second nature. "I've had to learn to allow myself to enjoy some occasions and then focus on what's next."

After she turned her life around, she is not only confident, but it has made her a happier mum and wife. Picture: Supplied

The 47-year-old said since losing weight, her snoring has stopped completely. She has also developed a new found love for exercise, something she previously "hated".

"I now can't live without it because it makes me feel so good."

She began training after shedding her first 20kg - she then invested in a treadmill and started walking 20 minutes at a time.

"After I lost 40kg, I started at the gym to tone up (pre lockdown restrictions)."

Ms Lanyon suffered from depression due to unhealthy choices, but after she turned her life around, she is not only confident, but it has made her a happier mum and wife.

"It's also impacted my career. My new-found confidence has really pushed me forward. I'm doing better at work, I have more customers, and my happiness and enthusiasm is really coming through," the travel consultant said.

Elvi said it’s all about small, simple changes that turn into healthy habits. Picture: Supplied

Ms Lanyon said for those who were also seeking a lifestyle change, it was important to "pinpoint your 'why' for losing weight".

"Think about how you want to feel, then write it down, put it in your phone to remind yourself - then take baby steps, go slowly, do it bit by bit.

"It's all about small, simple changes that turn into healthy habits when you repeat them enough. When you see the results, it will spur you on to keep going."

If you've got a transformation story you'd like to share, get in touch with shireen.khalil@news.com.au

Originally published as 124kg mum's stunning transformation