Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bridge Disappears as Water Rises in Queensland Flooding
Weather

‘12C below average’: Rain, cool front brings welcome relief

by Shiloh Payne
9th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The southeast has woken to a cool morning with temperatures expected to be up to 4C lower than the January average today.

A combination of cloud cover and south-easterly winds are causing the dip in temperatures, with Brisbane reaching only 20.5C at 7am.

Bureau of Meteorology's Matthew Marshall said Brisbane was forecast to reach 26C today.

"It's a combination of two things, there's really widespread cloud cover pretty much about the southeast and extending inland to central parts of the state and all the way up the coast, that's keeping temperatures down," he said.


"The other main thing is the south-easterly change that we saw coming through the area a few days back now and that's really pushing a lot of cool air up from down south that's coming up the coast."

He said combined with the persistent showers across the region, this summer day would be a cool one, but it wasn't only the southeast which has been affected by the weather change.

"The more inland you are, the cooler you are to the January average."

"If you're on the Coastal fringe you're probably three or four degrees below the January average today, but as you head inland to Toowoomba they're going to be 8C below January average today.

"When you head further inland to Roma they're going to be 12C below the January average today."


He said light showers would remain across the southeastern region today, but will begin to subside this evening.

TODAY'S MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES

Brisbane: 26C

Gold Coast: 26C

Sunshine Coast: 25C

Roma: 22C

Toowoomba: 20C

Dalby: 24C

Stuart: 23C

Injune: 21C

Originally published as '12C below average': Showers, cool front bring welcome relief

More Stories

editors picks weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How police will stop escapees from reaching Coast

        Premium Content How police will stop escapees from reaching Coast

        Health High-tech surveillance checkpoints including number plate software have been set-up on the Bruce Highway to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the Sunshine Coast.

        Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

        Premium Content Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

        Breaking Five people rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Nambour.

        Lifesavers impacted by lockdown to mask up

        Premium Content Lifesavers impacted by lockdown to mask up

        News Some lifesavers on designated beaches this weekend will have wear face masks as...

        Testing clinics open this weekend across the Coast

        Premium Content Testing clinics open this weekend across the Coast

        News LIST HERE Sunshine Coast COVID-19 testing clinics open this weekend