War on wrecks
Environment

$12k PER BOAT: The derelict vessels costing taxpayers

Matt Collins
17th Dec 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Boaties are glad to see the back of hundreds of rotting vessels retrieved from Queensland waters, but it comes at a cost.

Noosa Commercial Boatman’s Association spokesman Craig McGovern welcomed Maritime Safety Queensland’s four-year, $20 million War on Wrecks program.

He told the Daily, “abandoned, unsightly and unsafe houseboats have been a bone of contention with the Noosa community for decades.”

“They’re a danger and they’re polluting the river and they end up getting vandalised and the tinny rats get on them and make it worse,” Mr McGovern said.

Maritime Safety Queensland have removed 689 wrecks and derelicts from Queensland waters since the program began in July 2018, including 38 from Sunshine Coast waters.

Using $8.1 million of the allocated funding, this equates to $11,756 per boat retrieved.

But it was “money well spent” as far as Mr McGovern was concerned.

“We welcome any initiative that adds to the environmental and visual improvement of the river,” he said.

The Boatman’s Association spokesman added it wouldn’t be such a cost to taxpayers if owners took responsibility for their derelict vessels.

“It’s a shame the government has to do it,” Mr McGovern said.

“We know they are working with a few of the owners, unfortunately it is a slow process.”

Maritime Safety Queensland advised it was the vessel owner’s responsibility to maintain their vessels to the necessary standard or appropriately dispose of them.

“Where they have failed to do so, MSQ will step in to keep our waterways safe and clean,” Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said.

Below is a list of where the 38 derelict vessels have been removed or resolved from Sunshine Coast waters since the War on Wrecks program began in 2018.

  1. Noosa River
  2. Pumicestone Passage near Bells Creak
  3. Noosa River near Goat Island
  4. Noosa River near Tewantin
  5. Noosa River near North Shore
  6. Noosa River near Goat Island
  7. Pumicestone Passage – White Patch
  8. Quambi Place
  9. Duck Pond Mooloolah River, Mooloolaba
  10. . Bongaree – MSQ Enforcement mooring at Bongaree
  11. . Mooloolah River Duck Pond
  12. . Pumicestone Passage – Sandbank of Golden Beach
  13. . Ningi – North of Turners Camp
  14. . Pumicestone Passage – White Patch
  15. . Duck Pond, Mooloolah River
  16. . Caboolture River
  17. . Elimbah Creek adjacent to Bishop Parade, Torbul
  18. . Pumicestone Passage
  19. . Bells Creek
  20. . Noosa River – Goat Island
  21. . Mooloolah River Duck Pond
  22. . Mooloolah River, Duck Pond
  23. . Duck Pond, Mooloolah River
  24. . Mooloolah River Duck Pond
  25. . Bribie Island – Enforcement buoy
  26. . Maroochy River
  27. . Pumicestone Passage – near Beachmere Boat Ramp
  28. . Tributary of Maroochy River
  29. . Caboolture River
  30. . Caloundra Power Boat Club Ramp
  31. . Caloundra Power Boat Club Moorings
  32. . Noosa River
  33. . Noosa River adjacent Slipway
  34. . Noosa River
  35. . Canal IVO 93 Bundilla Boulavard, Mountain Creek, Qld
  36. . Woods Bay, Noosa River
  37. . Woods Bay, Noosa River
  38. . Noosa River

