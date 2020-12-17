$12k PER BOAT: The derelict vessels costing taxpayers

Boaties are glad to see the back of hundreds of rotting vessels retrieved from Queensland waters, but it comes at a cost.

Noosa Commercial Boatman’s Association spokesman Craig McGovern welcomed Maritime Safety Queensland’s four-year, $20 million War on Wrecks program.

He told the Daily, “abandoned, unsightly and unsafe houseboats have been a bone of contention with the Noosa community for decades.”

“They’re a danger and they’re polluting the river and they end up getting vandalised and the tinny rats get on them and make it worse,” Mr McGovern said.

Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

CLEANING UP: $22k to remove rotting river hulk

WAR ON WRECKS: Heave ho for river’s rotting hulks

Maritime Safety Queensland have removed 689 wrecks and derelicts from Queensland waters since the program began in July 2018, including 38 from Sunshine Coast waters.

Using $8.1 million of the allocated funding, this equates to $11,756 per boat retrieved.

But it was “money well spent” as far as Mr McGovern was concerned.

“We welcome any initiative that adds to the environmental and visual improvement of the river,” he said.

The Boatman’s Association spokesman added it wouldn’t be such a cost to taxpayers if owners took responsibility for their derelict vessels.

“It’s a shame the government has to do it,” Mr McGovern said.

“We know they are working with a few of the owners, unfortunately it is a slow process.”

Maritime Safety Queensland advised it was the vessel owner’s responsibility to maintain their vessels to the necessary standard or appropriately dispose of them.

“Where they have failed to do so, MSQ will step in to keep our waterways safe and clean,” Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said.

Below is a list of where the 38 derelict vessels have been removed or resolved from Sunshine Coast waters since the War on Wrecks program began in 2018.

Noosa River Pumicestone Passage near Bells Creak Noosa River near Goat Island Noosa River near Tewantin Noosa River near North Shore Noosa River near Goat Island Pumicestone Passage – White Patch Quambi Place Duck Pond Mooloolah River, Mooloolaba . Bongaree – MSQ Enforcement mooring at Bongaree . Mooloolah River Duck Pond . Pumicestone Passage – Sandbank of Golden Beach . Ningi – North of Turners Camp . Pumicestone Passage – White Patch . Duck Pond, Mooloolah River . Caboolture River . Elimbah Creek adjacent to Bishop Parade, Torbul . Pumicestone Passage . Bells Creek . Noosa River – Goat Island . Mooloolah River Duck Pond . Mooloolah River, Duck Pond . Duck Pond, Mooloolah River . Mooloolah River Duck Pond . Bribie Island – Enforcement buoy . Maroochy River . Pumicestone Passage – near Beachmere Boat Ramp . Tributary of Maroochy River . Caboolture River . Caloundra Power Boat Club Ramp . Caloundra Power Boat Club Moorings . Noosa River . Noosa River adjacent Slipway . Noosa River . Canal IVO 93 Bundilla Boulavard, Mountain Creek, Qld . Woods Bay, Noosa River . Woods Bay, Noosa River . Noosa River